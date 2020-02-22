New England governors work together to curb the use of industrial chemicals

%MINIFYHTMLce575566d35f071495eda66d02be0a7d11% %MINIFYHTMLce575566d35f071495eda66d02be0a7d12%

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The governors of Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine say they plan new regulations to reduce the use of a group of industrial chemicals used primarily in refrigeration to alleviate the impact of climate change.

The states are preparing to regulate hydrofluorocarbons or HFCs, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. Democratic governor Gina Raimondo said they should use all available tools to take urgent action on climate change.

"In the absence of federal leadership, I am proud to be with the governors on both sides of the hall who recognize the dangers of HFCs. It is time to regulate these harmful pollutants," he said in a statement.

Massachusetts Republican Governor Charlie Baker said that for Massachusetts to achieve its ambitious goals of reducing greenhouse gases, it must act to curb high-emission sources such as HFCs. The Democratic governor of Maine, Janet Mills, said states can forge significant progress in the fight against climate change.

Rhode Island officials hope to introduce new regulations this summer. The regulations will be substantially consistent with the rules developed by Massachusetts, Maine and other states that have joined the US Climate Alliance. UU., A group created in response to President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 Paris climate change agreement, said the environmental management department.