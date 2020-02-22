New emergency alert system launched in Fort Worth – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The city of Fort Worth has replaced the Nixle emergency alert system with Fort Worth Texas Alerts.

The new system is said to offer faster and more accurate warnings.

Residents can sign up for free alerts and, in case of community emergencies, an emergency alert will be sent by text message or email.

Residents can also subscribe to optional weather warning alerts through text messages, email or voice calls.

The City Fire Department's Emergency Management Office administers the emergency alert system designed to be one of the tools used to alert residents of dangerous conditions.

The emergency management staff said the new application allows more user options to receive alerts and more language support.

It also allows officials to send more precise alerts to specific areas of the city, similar to the way in which particular emergency sirens can already be activated during storms.

"We knew there was other software out there that had many more capabilities than we had in the past," said Justin Cox of the Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management.

The system is considered to fill a gap in emergency notifications, for people who may not be tuned for transmission or social networks, or who cannot listen to outdoor sirens.

Up to 60,000 users were in the previous system. All of them must opt ​​for the new system to continue receiving alerts.

The new technology was purchased with a grant, Cox said, at a cost of approximately $ 95,000.