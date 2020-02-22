NBCUniversal would be close to acquiring the Walmart Vudu video service

%MINIFYHTMLed89f5727f1deb2ae398b6c7ef70865b11% %MINIFYHTMLed89f5727f1deb2ae398b6c7ef70865b12%

NBCUniversal is in advanced conversations to acquire Vudu, the Walmart-owned video service, according to The Wall Street Journal. Although the talks "may not lead to an agreement," it sounds like NBCUniversal, part of Comcast, an investor in The edgeThe parent company, Vox Media, has a number of ideas about what it would do with Vudu.

"Vudu's advertising service would serve as a complement to Peacock," which is the next NBCUniversal independent streaming service, according to the diary. Meanwhile, the digital movie rental and purchase business would be linked to Fandango. (Did you know that the application with which you often buy movie tickets is owned by Comcast? Now you know). Fandango also operates its own FandangoNOW transmission service, but it has almost the same collection as Vudu among consumers.

The free level with Vudu advertising was introduced in October 2016, and the service now offers a great combination of television programs and movies that can be broadcast on demand without paying anything. As the diary He points out that there has been a greater interest in these services with advertising in recent years. Roku has found great success with The Roku Channel. Viacom bought Pluto TV in 2019. And today, the diary He also (separately) reported that Fox is interested in picking up Tubi, another video streaming platform with advertising. Vudu has also dabbled in the original programming, but nothing has really resonated in the viewers.

Vudu could lose its shine with home theater enthusiasts

Free broadcasting aside, Vudu is well regarded among home theater enthusiasts for its excellent video streaming quality, which uses higher bit rates than some other services. Even before 4K took over, Vudu concentrated on improving the 1080p transmission with its "HDX,quot; rental level. The company has also run several digital disc programs to help consumers add the movies they own on DVD or Blu-ray to their digital collection.

For people who enjoy using Vudu, these changes floated in the diaryThe report probably won't cause much emotion. A Vudu owned by NBCUniversal could swell quickly and Vudu would lose the independent status that has helped to gain a foothold in recent years. Now, it seems that it will be another tool in the arsenal of NBCUniversal for the transmission of wars.

Both NBCUniversal and Walmart declined to comment on the rumors of discussions, but reports last fall made it clear that the retail giant was looking to find a buyer for its video streaming business. Vudu is used on more than 100 million devices, Walmart said at the time.