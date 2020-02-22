NBA Saturday Primetime at Sky Sports – see Kings @ Clippers | NBA News

%MINIFYHTML0a784329dcbb72b8212689da1cdaae0f11% %MINIFYHTML0a784329dcbb72b8212689da1cdaae0f12%

The Sacramento Kings visit their California rivals the LA Clippers on Saturday.

The Clippers resume their regular season campaign by taking third place in the five games of the Western Conference behind city rivals, the Lakers.

While his 37-18 record is impressive, the feeling persists that the Doc Rivers team, led by the summer signings of superstar Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, has barely scraped its surface of its potential so far. That is due to a series of injuries and load management problems that have prevented their key players from spending time together on the court that really needs to gel.

The Clippers are 24-9 in games where George and Leonard have played together and 14-9 in games that one or both players have failed.

Rivers understands that his list is talented and deep enough to be content with the NBA title: health is what could derail his championship aspirations.

"We have to recover," Rivers said after a double overtime loss to the Boston Celtics on February 13.

"That will be the key for us. And then we have to play multiple games in a row so that we can have some continuity. Apart from that, I love our spirit, I love how we are. We are good.















The Sacramento Kings visit the LA Clippers in a NBA stellar clash on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.



The Kings have not reached the postseason since the 2006 playoffs and it seems unlikely that the drought will end this season.

Sacramento (22-33) has had trouble building its 39-43 2018-19 campaign, as its squad devastated by injuries has not met expectations under new coach Luke Walton.

The young stars of & # 39; Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III have lost extended periods due to injuries and, in the ultra competitive Western Conference, the team lost the pace at the beginning of the race for the seventh and eighth places of the playoffs.

On a more positive note, the Kings return to action driven by the performance of their top scorer Buddy Hield in the All-Star Weekend.

















Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield recovered late to beat Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns in the final of the 3-point contest at the All-Star Saturday Night



The Kings escort, who averages 20.4 points per game, won the 3-point contest at the All-Star Saturday Night, beating Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker in the final round.

