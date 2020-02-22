NASCAR provides updates on the medical team response to Ryan Newman's Daytona 500 accident

LAS VEGAS – What seemed like an eternity was actually 19 seconds.

After Ryan Newman's battered race car stopped last Monday at the end of the trioval in a brutal crash at the end of the Daytona 500, the first emergency vehicle took just 19 seconds to arrive, according to a chronology provided by NASCAR officials during a question and answer session with reporters on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

"The tool truck arrived in the vehicle 19 seconds after it stopped," said Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and racing development director. “The fireman you saw with the fire extinguisher was in that vehicle. One of the three trauma specialists assigned to the race safety team arrived at the car at the 33-second mark, and a paramedic entered the vehicle at the 35-second mark.

“For the next 3 and a half minutes, two doctors and paramedics attended Ryan. At the 4:05 mark, the decision was made to dump the car while still helping the driver. At the 6:56 mark, the car was upright. The extraction team began cutting the car and a doctor continued to provide treatment.

“The roof was removed at the 11:10 mark, and the extraction was completed at 15:40, and the driver was taken to the ambulance for transport. During all this time, doctors and paramedics attended to Ryan, except at the time of the car overturning. ”

Newman, who was taken directly to the Halifax Medical Center and discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, may have benefited from the so-called "Newman bar," reinforcement for the roll cage that strengthened the roof and windshield that was implemented after an accident involving to Newman in 2013.

"So, when we look at the cars and remember what we have been able to do with the cars as an industry, we have been able to make improvements," said Dr. John Patalak, senior director of safety engineering at NASCAR. "To which he made reference in 2013 with the additional roll bars and the roof and windshield area… We were also able to do things with the laminated windshield in 2013 and improve the assembly of the window net in 2013.

"All of those things really contribute and work together as an assembly to improve the overall results of what we saw in Daytona."

"I think that, to add to that, John and I were talking before about the fact that Ryan Newman was involved in this accident, with his engineering experience, he has been someone we have resorted to on many occasions talking about safety improvements." . He rejoined O & # 39; Donnell.

"One of the reasons why you won't hear so many details today is that we still haven't had the opportunity to go through this with Ryan and his team, with the other drivers in the garage, but Ryan's comments as we go through this be key, and I think it will be a key component, since it has always been during the whole process when it has been competing. "

Both Newman's car and Corey LaJoie's No. 32, which collided with Newman's Ford when it overturned, were destroyed in the accident, and both were taken to the NASCAR Research and Development Center in Concord, North Carolina, for additional inspection and evaluation.

