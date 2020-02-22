NASCAR lineup in Las Vegas: start order for Pennzoil 400 after the rain closes the qualification

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
4
Denny Hamlin captured the checkered flag on the Daytona 500, but the focus of all NASCAR fans quickly changed to Ryan Newman after he was involved in a terrifying crash at the end of Monday's race.

The driver known as "Rocket Man,quot; seemed to escape the wreck without serious injuries, while leaving a local hospital on Wednesday afternoon under his own power. There is currently no schedule for Newman's return, so Roush Fenway Racing will turn to Ross Chastain in the No. 6 Ford for Sunday's Las Vegas Motor Speedway race.

Unfortunately for Chastain, he couldn't get on the track on Saturday before the Pennzoil 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX). A constant flow of rain canceled the rating, so the initial alignment will be established based on the 2019 points, according to NASCAR regulations.

Here is a look at the field for the Pennzoil 400 this year.

Initial NASCAR training in Las Vegas

Position Driver
one) Kyle busch
two) Martin Truex Jr.
3) Kevin Harvick
4) Denny Hamlin
5) Joey Logano
6) Kyle larson
7) Ryan Blaney
8) Brad Keselowski
9) Clint bowyer
10) Chase Elliott
eleven) William Byron
12) Alex Bowman
13) Kurt Busch
14) Aric Almirola
fifteen. Ross Chastain
sixteen. Erik jones
17) Cole Custer
18) Jimmie Johnson
19) Matt DiBenedetto
twenty) Ryan Preece
twenty-one) Austin Dillon
22) Christopher Bell
2. 3) Chris Buescher
24) Ty dillon
25) Tyler Reddick
26) Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
27) Bubba Wallace
28) Michael McDowell
29) John H. Nemechek
30) Corey LaJoie
31) Joey Gase
32) Quin Houff
33) Brennan Poole
3. 4) Garrett smithley
35) Daniel Suarez
36) Reed Sorenson
37) JJ Yeley
38) Timmy hill

