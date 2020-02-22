NASCAR lineup in Las Vegas: start order for Pennzoil 400 after the rain closes the qualification

Denny Hamlin captured the checkered flag on the Daytona 500, but the focus of all NASCAR fans quickly changed to Ryan Newman after he was involved in a terrifying crash at the end of Monday's race.
The driver known as "Rocket Man,quot; seemed to escape the wreck without serious injuries, while leaving a local hospital on Wednesday afternoon under his own power. There is currently no schedule for Newman's return, so Roush Fenway Racing will turn to Ross Chastain in the No. 6 Ford for Sunday's Las Vegas Motor Speedway race.
Martin Truex Jr. is in the media center. He says he has continued talking to Ryan Newman this week and adds: "I feel like he will come back before anyone thinks he can. He is a son of a hard weapon."
– Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) February 22, 2020
Truex says that he and Newman have already been planning fishing trips again. Seeing him after the hospital, Truex said: "It was good to see how well I was fit, and it was also a bit surprising."
– Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) February 22, 2020
Unfortunately for Chastain, he couldn't get on the track on Saturday before the Pennzoil 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX). A constant flow of rain canceled the rating, so the initial alignment will be established based on the 2019 points, according to NASCAR regulations.
Here is a look at the field for the Pennzoil 400 this year.
Initial NASCAR training in Las Vegas
|Position
|Driver
|one)
|Kyle busch
|two)
|Martin Truex Jr.
|3)
|Kevin Harvick
|4)
|Denny Hamlin
|5)
|Joey Logano
|6)
|Kyle larson
|7)
|Ryan Blaney
|8)
|Brad Keselowski
|9)
|Clint bowyer
|10)
|Chase Elliott
|eleven)
|William Byron
|12)
|Alex Bowman
|13)
|Kurt Busch
|14)
|Aric Almirola
|fifteen.
|Ross Chastain
|sixteen.
|Erik jones
|17)
|Cole Custer
|18)
|Jimmie Johnson
|19)
|Matt DiBenedetto
|twenty)
|Ryan Preece
|twenty-one)
|Austin Dillon
|22)
|Christopher Bell
|2. 3)
|Chris Buescher
|24)
|Ty dillon
|25)
|Tyler Reddick
|26)
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|27)
|Bubba Wallace
|28)
|Michael McDowell
|29)
|John H. Nemechek
|30)
|Corey LaJoie
|31)
|Joey Gase
|32)
|Quin Houff
|33)
|Brennan Poole
|3. 4)
|Garrett smithley
|35)
|Daniel Suarez
|36)
|Reed Sorenson
|37)
|JJ Yeley
|38)
|Timmy hill