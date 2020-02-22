NASA: The winner of this NASA competition will take home $ 15,000 – Latest news

NASA is seeking help from the public in designing a sensor to avoid obstacles to a possible future rover Venus and has announced a competition with the first prize of $ 15,000.

The first finalist will win $ 10,000 and the third finalist will take home $ 5,000, NASA said Friday, adding that the submissions will be accepted until May 29.

"Earth and Venus are basically brother planets, but Venus took a turn at one point and became inhospitable for life as we know it," said Jonathan Sauder, a mechatronics engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California

"Upon landing and exploring Venus, we can understand what caused the Earth and Venus to diverge on very different paths and we can explore a strange world in our own backyard," said Sauder, also a principal investigator at Automaton Rover for extreme environments. (AREE) concept.

Venus is an extreme world. With a surface temperature greater than 448 degrees Celsius and a surface pressure 90 times greater than Earth's, Venus can turn lead into a puddle and crush a nuclear-powered submarine with ease.

While many missions have visited our sister planet, only about a dozen have made contact with the surface of Venus before succumbing quickly to oppressive heat and pressure.

The last spacecraft that touched the planet's surface, the Soviet Vega 2, landed in 1985. Now, JPL engineers and scientists are studying mission designs that can survive the hellish landscape.

Driven by the wind, AREE is destined to spend months, not minutes, exploring the landscape of Venus, NASA said.

AREE could collect valuable long-term longitudinal scientific data. As the rover explores the planet, it must also detect obstacles in its path, such as rocks, cracks and steep terrain.

NASA said the winning sensor of the competition will be incorporated into the concept of rover and could one day be the mechanism by which a rover detects and navigates around obstructions.

The difficulty of this challenge is to design a sensor that does not depend on electronic systems.

Current state-of-the-art electronics fail at just over 440 degrees Celsius and would easily succumb to the extreme environment of Venus.

That is why NASA is turning to the global community of innovators and inventors to find a solution.

