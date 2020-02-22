Monica's ex-husband, Shannon Brown, gets excited in a new video where he makes this amazing confession about her

NBA Star Weekend attracted all kinds of celebrities and, of course, many current and former professional basketball players also attended the event.

Shannon Brown made headlines, as he was among the former famous NBA stars who were present at the prestigious event.

After the game, the basketball professional had a quick interview with the WGCI radio, during which he opened and talked about some personal issues, such as how Kobe Bryant's unexpected death affected him and his divorce from Grammy Award winner Monica Arnold

At some point, they asked Shannon if he wanted to reconcile with his former partner. The basketball star replied that Monica was his forever Valentine. Although he declared that he did not want to be sentimental again, he continued commenting that she was only a massive part of how he thought about love.

Shannon confessed: "She is my Valentine forever. I … I will become sentimental again. I guess it's just a big part of how I think of love. She shows love, and I try to show it back."

A social media user had this reaction to the interview: "Then why didn't you value it when you saw it?"

How could you drop the ball with Monica? Move aside, brother. It's time for my time to shine. "

One person said this: "Lol, the question is, does Monica want to go back with him?"

Another commenter declared: "It is better that you take your braids off when you walk again in your life. Lord, leave that woman and her peace in peace."

A fourth comment said: "That's what happens when you let a good woman look at you. Like literally all his wife! What a fucking clown. You had it! Everything for yourself … now she's gone, so she has gone with you. "

Although Shannon gave no indication that there was a chance he would be with the singer again, it was clear that Shannon was still very much in love with his ex-wife.

The former NBA player and the interpreter of "The Boy Is Mine,quot; supposedly met in the summer of 2010 when the singer was looking for someone to portray the man she was in love with the video of her single, "Love All Over I,quot;. . "

The two began dating shortly after and married in secret from the public a couple of months later.

Since their divorce, Shannon and Monica allegedly remained on good terms, as they continued to be parents of the daughter they share.



