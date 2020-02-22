Momma Dee and her husband Ernest Bryant appear on TV of the couple's court to solve marital problems

Momma Dee of Love & Hip Hop ATL and her husband, Ernest Bryant are back on our screens, but this time it's the couple's court TV. With a long history, it seems that the two cannot do well.

In a preview, Ernest says he has nothing to say about what happens. He also stated that Momma Dee is delicate with men and women.

Ernest stated:

"I have nothing to say,quot;.

He continued,

“She becomes sensitive to men. She grabs them by the squat. She loves that. It's not just with men but with women. "

Momma Dee insists that she doesn't remember what Ernest is saying. She also says that her husband needs to cry.

“You can run the house. You can manage my life, but you have to treat yourself. ”

Do you remember when Ernest appeared in Love & Hip Hop ATL? He joined us in season 4, after being released from prison. The two went out in the gap and apparently found their way back together.

These two have always had drama. In 1996, he called the police for him because he claimed that he stole money from his son Scrappy. He served 7 years, after police discovered drugs in his possession.

Fix it, Jesus!