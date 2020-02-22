Modern Family Stars share photos from the last day on set

They came, they saw, they laughed, they made us laugh … they had the best moment of their lives. After 11 years, the cast of Modern Family is saying goodbye

Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and other stars of ABC's sitcom went to Instagram on Friday to share photos and videos of themselves on set on their last day of filming.

Vergara posted a clip of the cast and crew standing and waving outside a sound studio in a studio lot.

"We're out of the party !!! Goodbye stage5! Modern Family❤️ 11 years !!!" She wrote in Spanish.

Vergara also posted a video of her, Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hylandand other co-stars singing Green DayThe successful ballad "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)", a popular high school graduation song from the late 90s.

Vergara previously published other photos of the cast, including one of them standing on a ladder with Ferguson, Hyland, Bowen and their castmates. Ed O & # 39; Neill, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Ty burrell, Reid ewing Y Jeremy Maguire.