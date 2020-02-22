Modern Family Stars share photos from the last day on set

They came, they saw, they laughed, they made us laugh … they had the best moment of their lives. After 11 years, the cast of Modern Family is saying goodbye

Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and other stars of ABC's sitcom went to Instagram on Friday to share photos and videos of themselves on set on their last day of filming.

Vergara posted a clip of the cast and crew standing and waving outside a sound studio in a studio lot.

"We're out of the party !!! Goodbye stage5! Modern Family❤️ 11 years !!!" She wrote in Spanish.

Vergara also posted a video of her, Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hylandand other co-stars singing Green DayThe successful ballad "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)", a popular high school graduation song from the late 90s.

Vergara previously published other photos of the cast, including one of them standing on a ladder with Ferguson, Hyland, Bowen and their castmates. Ed O & # 39; Neill, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Ty burrell, Reid ewing Y Jeremy Maguire.

"I will never forget this set, these people, where there were only good times," Vergara wrote. "Thank you Moden Family❤️❤️ Thank you Gloria Pritchett."

The actress also shared photos of her son hugging Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello In the set.

"Thank you to my royal family for being with me today! ❤️❤️ #modernfamilyfinale I love you," he wrote.

He also posted on his Instagram Story photos of the two standing separately with O & # 39; Neill.

"My two husbands," Vergara captioned a picture of Manganiello and the actor.

Ferguson brought her husband Justin Mikita and both posted photos and videos.

"We definitely had the best time of our lives," Mikita wrote. "I love this family so much. Goodbye sweet @abcmodernfam."

Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Goodbye!

the Modern Family The cast meets outside a sound studio on their last day on set.

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

The actress hugs her husband

Sofia Vergara, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara and Manolo González Vergara

The actress hugs her son.

Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Eric Stonestreet

Eric Stonestreet

Modern family, last day, Instagram

Instagram / Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Time of your life

The cast sings Green Day"Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)".

Modern family, last day, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Family

The cast poses on a ladder.

Sofia Vergara, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Vergara

My children

Sofia Vergara he fixes his hair while the husband Joe Manganiello and son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara watch.

Modern family, last day, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Smile!

The cast poses for a photo.

Ty Burrell, modern family, last day, Instagram

Instagram / Sarah Hyland

Ty burrell

Sarah Hyland He posted this video of his father on screen in his Instagram story.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

The actor poses for a photo.

Ed O & # 39; Neill, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Justin Mikita

Ed O & # 39; Neill, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Ferguson's husband shared this photo of his boyfriend with his father on screen.

Ed O & # 39; Neill, Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Ed O & # 39; Neill

The actor goes to a trailer.

Sofía Vergara, Rico Rodríguez, Jeremy Maguire, Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Sofía Vergara, Rico Rodríguez and Jeremy Maguire

Vergara shared this picture of her with her castmates.

Ed O & # 39; Neill, Joe Manganiello, Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Ed O & # 39; Neill and Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara He shared this photo of his "two husbands."

Ed O & # 39; Neill, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, Modern Family, Last Day, Instagram

Instagram / Sofia Vergara

Ed O & # 39; Niell and Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

Sofia Vergara posted on her Instagram story this picture of her husband on screen and her real-life son.

Stonestreet posted on his Instagram page a picture of himself looking at the door of the sound studio.

"I think I'll see you now in stage 5," he wrote. "They spent 11 years coming and going through this door in an instant. #Modernfamily."

the Modern Family The end of the series will air on ABC in April.

