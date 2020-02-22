Mo Farah says he has suffered his ties with Alberto Salazar | Athletics News

Salazar was suspended for four years for doping violations in October 2019; Farah is not charged with any crime





Mo Farah says he would have severed ties with Salazar earlier if he had known about his violations

%MINIFYHTMLa2c599562a6e02aa0304cb8e1230357411% %MINIFYHTMLa2c599562a6e02aa0304cb8e1230357412%

Mo Farah says he has suffered "financially and emotionally,quot; because of his association with former coach Alberto Salazar.

Salazar was suspended for four years for doping violations in October, a sanction he is appealing in the Court of Sports Arbitration (CAS).

The American led the Nike Oregon Project, which closed after Salazar's ban, but included Farah among his group of athletes between 2011 and 2017.

Farah, a 5,000 and 10,000 meter gold medalist at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, said in January that he would have ended the relationship with Salazar much earlier if he had known that the coach faced a ban.

Farah has suggested that some sponsors have turned their backs because of the headlines that highlight their Salazar links.

Mo Farah was trained by Alberto Salazar between 2011 and 2017

"If it wasn't Mo Farah and I saw Mo Farah and I'm seeing these headlines, I would ask … yes, I would ask the same questions," he said. The times.

"I don't want to go into more details, but there have been many things, financial and emotional, that I've suffered a lot."

Farah added that he was surprised by Salazar's ban and that his decision to leave the Nike Oregon Project in 2017 was not triggered by a warning.

"I had no idea," Farah said. "For me (when news of the ban came out) it was like, wow, four years. I was thinking, & # 39; my God & # 39; I know I never did anything. I know he was my coach. But to endure this Year after year, it's not you, it's the coach, but it's you who points, it's quite frustrating.

Alberto Salazar trains Mo Farah on the Nike campus in Beaverton, Oregon.

"If I had realized that there was going to be a problem, I would have left (before). But I faced someone who had helped me in my career, to take me to where I was, and you have the right to talk to him and look at him the eyes ".

Before the penalty, Farah says the coach did everything possible to reassure him.

"He said they are only accusations made by people with grudges and & # 39; I promise you this will be proven & # 39;", said Farah. "At that time, you don't want to think about anything else, and you just want to continue.

"They hadn't found him guilty either. And it wasn't just me. As a single man, he could have said & # 39; move in. & # 39; but he had four children, three at school, my wife is there, we had bought a house. . I'm not just going to say, & # 39; There have been some accusations, we're leaving & # 39; ".