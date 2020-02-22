Mister Malarkey lifts Kempton pot for Tizzard | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLa0cb04ff5baed16d2ea7ba9f963c01b911% %MINIFYHTMLa0cb04ff5baed16d2ea7ba9f963c01b912%





Mister Malarky and Jonjo O & # 39; Neill Jr win at Kempton

Jonjo O & # 39; Neill jnr added another great career success to his rapidly expanding CV when Mister Malarky repelled all challengers to win the Betway Handicap Chase in Kempton.

For the third consecutive Saturday, O & # 39; Neill jnr partnered with great success with Colin Tizzard, following the success of Denman Chase of Native River and Reynoldstown's triumph last weekend with Copperhead.

Mr. Malarky (9-1) looked like a possible star when he won Reynoldstown last year, but after three unfortunate races before Christmas, he formed again in this third grade.

O & # 39; Neill jnr pushed him forward turning towards his house, with the pair of Black Corton and Sametegal trained by Paul Nicholls doing everything possible to return to the terms by jumping the last three obstacles.

However, Mr. Malarky continued to seek pressure, with a loose horse that seemed to help him with his task while staying on the line for a two-length victory over the favorite Black Corton.

Sametegal took third place, with Whatmore, who stayed in fourth place.

Tizzard said: "The field has gone well and shows that he was not 100 percent at the beginning of the season. I would say that is his best career."

"It was a brilliant trip from Jonjo O & # 39; Neill, as he pushed it along a mile to keep up. He never lost his rhythm in the last five hurdles."

"He is in the Ultima and I am sure he will go there if he goes well in this race, since that was the idea in a better field. This is the horse we saw last season."

"It was probably the field (for the last race). He was a good sixth in the Ladbrokes Trophy and was definitely caught in the heavy ground in Ascot.

"It's been 63 days since the last time he ran, since we couldn't do it, but in retrospect it was the best thing we've done."

He added: "I have no doubt that we will talk about the Grand National next year. The National is not what it used to be, since they are not the fences they were. It is a good race and this is a very good handicapper stay now

"I am happy for the horse and Wendy and Malcolm (Hezel, owners)."