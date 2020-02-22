Missing couple in Marin County was found alive – Up News Info San Francisco

INVERNESS (Up News Info SF) – A missing couple for more than a week in the Inverness area has been found alive, authorities said Saturday morning.

Carol Kiparsky, 77, and her husband Ian Irwin, 72, have been located, according to a Twitter post from the Marin County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 11 a.m. of Saturday

"We've found Carol and Ian alive," said Marin's Sheriff in a Twitter post.

Authorities were working to extract the couple, the sheriff said, but no other details about the location or condition were revealed.

A large-scale search and rescue effort by air, water and land to find the couple began on February 15.

They were last seen on February 14 in a rental house on Via De La Vista in Inverness / Sea Haven and were supposed to leave the next day, but all their belongings, including the phone, wallets and vehicle, were They left at the holiday home and I missed an appointment on Sunday.

