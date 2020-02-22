Missing couple in Marin County was found alive – Up News Info San Francisco

INVERNESS (Up News Info SF) – A missing couple for more than a week in the Inverness area has been found alive, authorities said Saturday morning.

Carol Kiparsky and her husband Ian Irwin disappeared in the Tomales Bay area on February 15, 2020.

Carol Kiparsky, 77, and her husband Ian Irwin, 72, have been located, according to a Twitter post from the Marin County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 11 a.m. of Saturday

"We've found Carol and Ian alive," said Marin's Sheriff in a Twitter post.

Authorities were working to extract the couple, the sheriff said, but no other details about the location or condition were revealed.

A large-scale search and rescue effort by air, water and land to find the couple began on February 15.

They were last seen on February 14 in a rental house on Via De La Vista in Inverness / Sea Haven and were supposed to leave the next day, but all their belongings, including the phone, wallets and vehicle, were They left at the holiday home and I missed an appointment on Sunday.

