Mike’s Mix: The Manhattan At Manny’s Steakhouse – Up News Info

Every month, Mike Augustyniak goes in search of the newest hotspots in the Twin Cities, and discovers the secrets behind his best cocktails. This month, he goes to Manny’s Steakhouse in Minneapolis and shares how to prepare one of his fantastic cocktails.

Manny's Manhattan

4.5 ounces Roknar rye from Far North Spirits

2 oz Dramouth Rosso Sweet Vermouth

1 oz Amaro Nonino

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a shaker can with ice. Shake briefly (2-3 seconds), then strain into a cold martini or large glass of coupe.

Manny is located in the W Minneapolis – Foshay Tower. Chosen by Men’s Journal as one of the “10 best meat restaurants in the world” and host of the best meat dinner by Up News Info spectators, the portions are large, including cocktails. Please eat and drink responsibly.