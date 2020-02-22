Michigan school bus driver accused of inappropriately touching a young student – Up News Info Detroit

Sanilac County, MI (WNEM) – A Sanilac County school bus driver is accused of inappropriately touching a young student and driving recklessly.

Michigan State Police, Caro Post, received the complaint in November 2019 from the Brown City Police Department.

%MINIFYHTMLb3bbe8c28377ddb8dcbdec5cd6d427ca13% %MINIFYHTMLb3bbe8c28377ddb8dcbdec5cd6d427ca14%

The complaint alleged that James Kevin Burke, 53, a bus driver for Brown City schools, had inappropriately touched an 8-year-old student while on the bus and driving recklessly, police said.

%MINIFYHTMLb3bbe8c28377ddb8dcbdec5cd6d427ca15% %MINIFYHTMLb3bbe8c28377ddb8dcbdec5cd6d427ca16%

Police investigated and sent the report to the Sanilac County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Burke was arrested on February 19, 2020 and charged with four charges of reckless driving and a charge of disorderly contact: obscene conduct.

Burke was released on bail of personal recognition.

Since then he quit his job at Brown City Schools, police said.

The school issued the following statement:

The administration of Brown City Community Schools has been cooperating with the police in this case since November. In mid-November, our administrative team learned of a problem on one of our school buses that we immediately began investigating. The driver was immediately relieved of driving duties during the investigation, and the driver officially resigned from the district on November 21, 2019. The driver had been employed in the district since 2011.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.