Michigan lawmakers consider banning cat declaration – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Lawmakers have introduced a bill that would ban cat hunting in Michigan.

House Bill 5508, sponsored by Rep. Nate Shannon, a Sterling Democrat, would prohibit declawing or any other surgical procedure that prevents the normal operation of a cat's claws in the state.

%MINIFYHTMLaa45ff15f1b97c84988a2b04c0707d3511% %MINIFYHTMLaa45ff15f1b97c84988a2b04c0707d3512%

"Owning a pet is a big decision, but abusing an animal and causing persistent long-term pain to make taking care of it easier for the pet owner is unacceptable," Shannon said. "I want to foster responsible and ethical pet ownership with this bill."

If the bill is passed and violated, an individual would be responsible for a fine of up to $ 1,000.

The prohibition would not apply if the procedure is medically necessary.

When declaring cats through a phalangectomy, the procedure to completely amputate the last bone in each cat's toe, which in a human would be the equivalent of removing the last knuckle from each of his fingers, is much more intrusive and harmful to what some people may realize, a press release from Michigan House Democrats stated.

Michigan would join New York as the only states in the US. UU. Prohibiting the declawing of cats, it will also join Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, 7 out of 10 Canadian provinces and most of the member states of the European Union. The bill was referred to the House Agriculture Committee for consideration.

To see the complete invoice, visit here.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.