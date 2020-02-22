Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cast shadow on Queen Elizabeth with this great announcement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have once again taken a massive step towards their independence. The couple issued an official statement explaining that they will accept the queen's decision not to use "Sussex Royal,quot; anymore.

The couple, who recently announced their plans to reduce their royal duties, wanted to use their titles for commercial purposes and to boost charities, but the queen was against it.

The queen forbade Markle and Prince Harry to use their royal titles due to government rules about the use of the term "real."

The duo still cast some shadow by insisting that neither Queen Elizabeth nor the Government of the United Kingdom possess the word "real,quot; internationally.

The statement read: "While the Monarchy or the Cabinet Office have no jurisdiction over the use of the word & # 39; Royal & # 39; abroad, The Duke and Duchess focus on plans to establish a new organization without For profit, given the specific government of the United Kingdom Therefore, it has been agreed that your nonprofit organization when it is announced this spring will not be called the Sussex Royal Foundation.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use "SussexRoyal,quot; in any territory after spring 2020 ".

They continued explaining: "Therefore, trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, following the advice and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been eliminated."

It has been confirmed that Prince Harry and Markle will no longer be members of the royal family on March 31.

A source spoke with Hollywood life and said that the parents of baby Archie do not regret his decision and added: "I do not regret having left, and moving was absolutely the best option for them." They are so relieved that everything is in sight now. The process has been extremely stressful, but the most difficult part is over and, obviously, a great weight has been removed from it. Now that they have moved to Canada, they are not sitting down to relax and both are speeding ahead. "

The powerful couple has established a map to achieve some important things while enjoying their freedom, according to the friend who declared: “Prince Harry and Meghan have much they want to achieve with their foundation. During this difficult transition period, they do not rush to anything, however, everything is done very cautiously. They know that all eyes are on them and they want to make the right decisions, so they are receiving guidance from the best of the best. "

The power couple seems determined to move on.



