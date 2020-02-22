Medical emergencies are no match for the asylum block "Stay in Mexico,quot;

In a makeshift camp in Matamoros, the tents cram a muddy dike and house some 2,500 migrants. Families cook in homemade stoves built with old washing machines. From a trailer, Dr. Maura Sammon, medical director of Global Response Management, leads a team of doctors, some of whom are migrants.

Dr. Sammon said the team treated at least 40 patients per day. He listed the most serious medical problems: sickle cell anemia, hypoxia, third degree burns and sepsis. Other patients included a 70-year-old person with chest pains, children with epilepsy or developmental disorders, a migrant with H.I.V. as well as one with ovarian cancer.

"This is 100 percent a creation of M.P.P.," said Dr. Sammon. “It is not a virtual wall, it is a wall. You see how close that river is. You see people watching that river every day and saying: "The United States is there."

Your team sends patients who need emergency care to a nearby hospital, but the care may be inadequate. A boy who went to the hospital with appendicitis was discharged and then his appendix was broken, Dr. Sammon said. Some migrants refuse to go to the hospital for fear of being kidnapped by cartel organizations, the same threat that led the State Department to advise Americans not to travel to Matamoros. On Thursday, a shooting near the camp forced the evacuation of Dr. Sammon's medical team.

National security officials say the new asylum policy, more commonly known as Remaining in Mexico, stifled an increase in migration last year and eased overcrowded detention centers in the United States. Forcing migrants to wait in Mexico has also discouraged those who probably do not qualify for asylum to participate in the process, authorities say.

A medical problem alone has generally not been enough to enter the United States, and was rarely the reason for an asylum application, generally granted to those fleeing political oppression and violence. Foreigners with health problems have generally obtained visitor visas and must demonstrate that they can pay enough for medical treatment in the United States.