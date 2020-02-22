Mavs All-Star Doncic resting ankle back to back in Hawks – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ATLANTA (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic will skip the second consecutive night in Atlanta to rest his right ankle.

Doncic sprained his ankle twice and missed games every time. The 20-year-old sensation was officially listed as right ankle pain.

European star Kristaps Porzingis is also sitting to rest his left knee surgically repaired. It is the third consecutive time that Porzingis is lost.

