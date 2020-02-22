Matt Barnes' baby's mother responds when she is accused of preventing her from seeing her son

%MINIFYHTML2cdef4cee4f9c7f2e55eeef17c9e2bfc11% %MINIFYHTML2cdef4cee4f9c7f2e55eeef17c9e2bfc12%

Instagram

The retired basketball player says his former Anansa Sims prevented him from seeing his son Ashton after his separation after two years of relationship.

Up News Info –

Matt Barnes opened up about his family drama after the separation of baby mama Anansa Sims. The retired basketball player said his ex-girlfriend prevented him from seeing his one-year-old son Ashton. He posted a picture with the boy along with a caption: "Missing my man Lil … I hope they let me see you soon."

<br />

%MINIFYHTML2cdef4cee4f9c7f2e55eeef17c9e2bfc13% %MINIFYHTML2cdef4cee4f9c7f2e55eeef17c9e2bfc14%

His message came shortly after it was rumored that he was hooked with "Love and Hip Hop: New York"star Cyn Santana. They were supposedly holding hands and spent the whole night in a VIP section during a birthday party to Snoop DoggCordell's son.

%MINIFYHTML2cdef4cee4f9c7f2e55eeef17c9e2bfc15% %MINIFYHTML2cdef4cee4f9c7f2e55eeef17c9e2bfc16%

Anansa was quick to respond. She denied her accusations: "My children see their father." In addition, he told his followers that he didn't feel safe with Matt: "I pray that the restraining order will protect me and keep me safe."

He added a quote, "When a toxic person can no longer control you, he will try to control how others see you. The wrong information will feel unfair, but stay above it. Trusting that other people will eventually see the truth, as you did. . "

<br />

He also showed that he is raising well with his other baby daddy. In his story, he published clips of the soccer practice of his sons David and Dean. He was joined by the children's father, a retired NFL player. David Patterson. His daughter Ava was with them and also little Ashton, her son with Matt.

Anansa Sims and David Patterson at their children's soccer practice

Anansa and David married in 2010 and divorced in 2017. He then moved with Matt and gave birth to Ashton in December 2018. His separation from Matt came to light earlier this month when fans noticed he declared his condition maiden on her bio Instagram.

Meanwhile, Matt was previously married to Gloria Govan. He accused her of cheating on him with a fellow NBA player Derek Fisher, which caused the two men to hit their heads. Meanwhile, Gloria once accused Matt of domestic violence that led to his arrest in 2010.

His bitter break in 2014 led to a battle for the custody of his twin sons Isaiah and Carter. He was initially granted sole custody of the children, but she fought him in court. Finally he was granted joint custody in 2019.