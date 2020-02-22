Match report – St Helens 12-20 Sydney





Joseph Manu (left) scored twice against Super League champions St Helens

St. Helens was allowed to mourn the missed opportunities when they were defeated 20-12 by Sydney Roosters in the World Club Challenge on Saturday.

%MINIFYHTML1c1b418ae389a154ccecc569e159d4ac11% %MINIFYHTML1c1b418ae389a154ccecc569e159d4ac12%

The roosters made history with the victory, becoming the first team to win consecutive World Club Challenge titles.

The saints had taken an early lead when Luke Thomson crashed after receiving an internal pass from Theo Fages, but the roosters responded with attempts by Joseph Manu and Daniel Tupou to take an 8-6 lead at halftime.

Then, Manu approached his second to arrive 12-6 shortly after the hour mark, before an attempt by Luke Keary and a penalty by Sio Siua Taukeiaho sealed the victory for the NRL prime ministers, with the 77-minute attempt by Alex Walmsley arriving too late to cause a comeback.

More to follow …