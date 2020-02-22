Massachusetts man, one of the 2 killed in snowmobile accidents in Maine

%MINIFYHTMLcc5b2d8ce4b73fea2e702a5ea6db8be811% %MINIFYHTMLcc5b2d8ce4b73fea2e702a5ea6db8be812%

RANGELEY, Maine (AP) – The Maine Department of Interior Fishing and Wildlife says two people died in separate snowmobile crashes.

Friday's deaths increase the number of people who died in snowmobile accidents in Maine to six during the current winter season.

The first fatality was reported around 11 a.m. on Friday at Rangeley when a 41-year-old woman from Pennsylvania who was operating the snowmobile on Bald Mountain Camps Trail was unable to negotiate a turn. The victim, whose name has not been revealed, died at the scene of the accident.

Investigators say the operator's inexperience may have been a contributing factor to the accident.

The second fatality was reported just before noon on Friday south of Baxter State Park in the Interconnection Trail System about 3.5 miles east of the Abol Bridge.

Alan Paquette, 55, of Ashburnham, Massachusetts, was killed when he could not negotiate a turn and collided with several trees.

The game's guardians say the lack of familiarity with the road and speed probably contributed to the crash.