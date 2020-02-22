Man dies in apparent explosion of methamphetamine laboratory in Norton apartment

%MINIFYHTML8b079301c64c3023d3cad605fe89b20411% %MINIFYHTML8b079301c64c3023d3cad605fe89b20412%

NORTON, Massachusetts (AP) – A man was killed in what authorities believe was a methamphetamine lab explosion in a Massachusetts home, officials said Saturday.

Police said they were called to the Norton apartment complex around 1 a.m. on Saturday and found damage that is believed to have been caused by an explosion in the methamphetamine laboratory. Police say the resident had fled the house before the first responders arrived.

A little later, the authorities were called to an Attleboro home to help a man who was experiencing a medical emergency and the police determined that he was the same man injured in the explosion.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The police have not revealed the identity of the man.

