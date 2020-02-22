Man celebrates sobriety getting drunk, stealing motorcycle – Up News Info San Francisco

– An Arizona man celebrated four months of sobriety allegedly getting drunk and stealing a motorcycle, authorities said.

Jackson Brady Hanley, Jr. rode his bike to a motorcycle store in Mesa on February 11, grabbed a Kawasaki motorcycle and pushed it down the street, according to court documents.

A customer who saw him came in and told an employee, who later called the police, said KPHO, a Up News Info affiliate.

The man celebrates 4 months of sobriety getting drunk and stealing a motorcycle from a Mesa dealership, says police https://t.co/C13fCkLoBP – azfamily 3TV Up News Info 5 (@azfamily) February 19, 2020

Officers found Hanley, 29, almost a mile away. The motorcycle rested on a slightly inclined fence, but it was still upright, according to court documents. Due to the way he leaned against the asphalt, the damage to the escape was estimated at around $ 3,500.

Police said Hanley admitted stealing the motorcycle because he was celebrating four months of sobriety. He was also confessed that he was drunk with moscato and vodka.

Hanley was jailed and charged with a charge of theft of means of transportation, a class 3 felony.