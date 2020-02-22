Major sponsors withdraw from the Great Cybersecurity Conference in San Francisco – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – On Saturday, registration opens for one of the biggest cybersecurity events of the year, the RSA Conference at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. But, this year, the main sponsors are retiring amid concerns about the coronavirus.

The conference announced on its website that Verizon no longer participates as a gold sponsor.

%MINIFYHTML96867db2da85351d682c74d6d2b7b44a13% %MINIFYHTML96867db2da85351d682c74d6d2b7b44a14%

IBM and AT,amp;T also recently retired. They are among the 14 exhibitors or sponsors who have canceled. Six of them are from China.

%MINIFYHTML96867db2da85351d682c74d6d2b7b44a15% %MINIFYHTML96867db2da85351d682c74d6d2b7b44a16%

Even so, the annual RSA Conference is ready to receive 40,000 city attendees over the weekend and next week.

"I think it's a bit shocking, I think it talks about the impact this is having worldwide," said assistant Sydney Sullivan.

Mayor London Breed sent a letter to the participants, assuring them that San Francisco is open for business and that the events will proceed as planned. She emphasized that the risk of becoming infected with the coronavirus is low and that the virus is not circulating in the community.

"I've been listening to a lot of things about the coronavirus and I just want to make sure I stay healthy and make sure I get a lot of vitamin C and elderberry and eat very well to prevent something from happening," said Assistant Jessica Gilbert.

Locally, SF Travel says convention attendees spend an average of approximately $ 570 per day.

Since major US airlines suspend flights to and from China, tourism across the country is being affected.

"We receive around three million Chinese tourists a year and they don't come and spend a lot, almost $ 7,000 per person per trip," said Mark Zandi of Moody’s Analytics.