Maine's mother receives 48 years of death that changed the child welfare system

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – A Maine judge on Friday convicted a woman who was convicted of murdering her 10-year-old daughter to 48 years in prison, signaling the end of a case that brought changes to the state's child protection system .

Sharon Carrillo, 35, was convicted of the death of Marissa Kennedy. Marissa's battered body was found in the family home of Stockton Springs, a small town about two hours off the coast of Maine from Portland, in 2018.

The murders of Marissa Kennedy and Kendall Chick, 4, exposed the gaps in Maine's child welfare system and led to widespread reforms in the way the state seeks to protect vulnerable children. Maine has also added dozens of new state employees and social workers to help prevent abuse and neglect since then.

Caregiver Shawna Gatto was convicted of murder for depraved indifference in the death of Kendall, whose body was discovered by respondents in December 2017. Kendall, of Wiscasset, had been placed in Gatto's house and his fiance, Stephen Hood, who It was Kendall's grandfather, while Kendall's mother fought against addiction.

“The tragic death of Marissa Kennedy, along with Kendall Chick's, sheds light on Maine's child welfare system. While we have more way to go, we are on the road to reform and progress, ”said Jeanne Lambrew, commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

An autopsy concluded that Marissa had injuries consistent with continued abuse. The crime scene was staged to make it appear that his death was an accident, authorities said.

Carrillo was convicted of murder for depraved indifference in December. Her lawyers argued during the case that she herself was the victim of her separated husband, Julio Carrillo, and that she did not have the intellectual capacity to confront him.

Sharon Carrillo's lawyer, Laura Shaw de Camden, said she would appeal the conviction. She also said she was disappointed by the length of the sentence, which she felt did not reflect her client's abuse. Sharon Carrillo faced the possibility of life imprisonment, but the defense requested a minimum of 25 years.

"From our perspective, domestic violence was a mitigating factor, and he didn't get any recognition of that in the sentence," Shaw said.

Julio Carrillo pleaded guilty to murder before and is serving a 55-year sentence. His lawyer in the case did not answer a call seeking comment.