Lucky Blue Smith model marries a black girlfriend after Stormi Bree Split

The 21-year-old male model announces his marriage to the & # 39; best friend & # 39; and fellow model Nara in an Instagram video that shows them passionately closed lips at the ceremony.

Lucky blue smith He is no longer single. The 21-year-old stunner revealed on Instagram on Friday, February 21 that he had married fellow model Nara along with a sweet video taken from the ceremony.

In the video, Lucky was lying on the grass when his wife got on top of him and they began to close their lips passionately. The male model looked elegant in a blue suit while Nara kept things simple and traditional in a white dress. She also chose not to wear a veil. "I married my best friend today," he said in the caption of the video.

Nara also turned to her account to share her own video, giving a better view of her wedding dress. The clip presented her jumping into her hug before they started kissing again. "The boy who stole my heart … Today I married my best friend," he wrote next to the photo.

It's unclear when exactly Lucky and Nara started dating, but they became official on Instagram in November last year. At that moment, he published on the site to share photos a hug of her hugging his now wife from behind while giving him a kiss on the head.

Before being with Nara, Lucky was in relation to Stormi bree. The former share a daughter named Gravity Blue Smith, who was born in 2017. Since they separated, Lucky decided to publish less about her daughter and that led people to think that she did not fulfill her shared parenting duties. Hitting the trolls, he said: "The fact that I don't criticize my daughter on social networks to the world does NOT mean that I am not with her."

He continued: "Let's clarify this so that anyone who ever wonders or wonders, I have 50% of the legal and physical custody of Gravity, when I travel for work I recover the days that I have lost, just like his mother. Networks social can be extremely misleading, so before making assumptions KNOW your facts, and this goes for everyone, not just for me. You have no idea what people are really trying behind the scenes, so don't automatically assume something is happening in the way it seems just because you see it on social media. "