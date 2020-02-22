Lonzo, LaMelo and Big Baller Brand: how the Ball brothers slowly moved away from the family business

%MINIFYHTML2b0a5878c5069892b8aebc857ed78d1711% %MINIFYHTML2b0a5878c5069892b8aebc857ed78d1712%

If (understandably) he turned off the Big Baller Brand alerts last year, it is possible that the February 19 announcement that the "world sports and lifestyle brand,quot; had launched a new website, BigBallerBrandInc, has been lost. com, with almost 50 new products available. Only for the most fan Baller.

"The Big Baller brand is back and better than ever! Over the past year, my team and I have been working diligently to expand the Big Baller brand and improve the overall customer experience," said Big Baller Brand CEO, LaVar Ball, in a press release. "We are delighted to announce the launch of our new BigBallerBrandInc.com website. I want to thank our loyal fans for patiently waiting for the relaunch and continuing to grow with our family!"

NBA MOCK DRAFT: Where does LaMelo Ball land?

Despite the use of the blockade of capital letters and an exclamation point, LaVar could not divert attention from the notable absences of the Pelicans guard, Lonzo Ball, and the possible draft selection among the top five LaMelo Ball, his eldest son and the less than three, respectively. LaVar and his middle child, LiAngelo, appear prominently on the cover of the new site, but Lonzo and LaMelo are nowhere.

Only a few years ago, LaVar was telling anyone at a distance of shouting that his children, and consequently, Big Baller Brand, were ready to take over the NBA. This latest development continues the tendency of Lonzo and LaMelo to distance themselves from the company.

So why have two of the original Big Ballers moved away from the family business? There were many cracks in the relationship along the way …

April 2016: Big Baller Brand original release

Big Baller Brand announced a "soft launch,quot; for June 2016 on its original website. BBB initially sold limited sportswear, including t-shirts, sweatshirts and shorts.

"It is both an honor and a privilege to bring this brand created and family oriented to the public," said a statement on the site. "Now you can also celebrate the athletics and discipline that is really needed to become a & # 39; Ball & # 39; player. Join our community of basketball and sports lovers, as well as fans of & # 39; Ball brother & # 39; buying our only Big Baller shirts or garments.

"You will not regret,quot;.

March 2017: LaVar wants a $ 1 billion shoe deal

Before Big Baller Brand began producing its own shoes, LaVar was prepared to partner with a heavyweight industry, for the right price.

"A billion dollars has to be there," Ball told USA Today. "That's our number, one billion, right from the door. And you don't even have to give me everything in advance. Give us $ 100 (millions) in 10 years."

At the time of LaVar's bold statement, Lonzo was a freshman at UCLA, while LiAngelo and LaMelo were still playing at Chino Hills High School. (They also planned to play for the Bruins). Shortly after those comments, the Nike executive has long George Raveling called LaVar "The worst thing that has happened to basketball in the last hundred years."

The Ball family did not sign with Nike.

May 2017 / August 2017: the Big Baller brand reveals the Lonzo shoe; Big Baller Brand reveals the LaMelo shoe

The original Lonzo ZO2 shoe hit the market for the family price of $ 495.

The Big Baller Brand website has included prices:

• ZO2S (autographed) – $ 995-1,195

• ZO2S (unsigned) – $ 495-695

• "slides,quot; ZO2 – $ 220 pic.twitter.com/QQWM0afDDg – James H. Williams (@JHWreporter) May 4, 2017

Only a few months later, LaMelo's shoe, MB1, raised questions about his future eligibility at UCLA.

"We will worry when we get there," LaVar told ESPN. "Who cares? If he can't play, then he can't play. That doesn't mean he'll stop exercising and improve … Maybe in two years the rule will change and he can go to the NBA directly from high school. ".

LaMelo never played at UCLA.

January 2018: Big Baller Brand bombs with Better Business Bureau

The Better Business Bureau granted the Big Baller Brand an "F,quot; rating based on several complaints against the business and the lack of response to some of those complaints. Many customers claimed that they bought items from the website and were charged even though those items were never delivered.

An "F,quot; rating did not seem to bother LaVar, of course.

"Better Business Bureau is as outdated as the Yellow Pages," LaVar said in a text message to ESPN. "Who cares? Tell them that Yelp! It has replaced Better Business Bureau. We honestly think that Better Business Bureau was out of business. The new BBB represents the Big Baller brand."

The Better Business Bureau is not out of business.

March 2019: Lakers question Lonzo about shoes

After suffering multiple ankle injuries as a member of the Lakers, Lonzo was asked about his Big Baller Brand shoe line and if they could be the main cause of his problems.

"Yes, they talked to me," Lonzo told ESPN. "They asked me about it and I told them that I felt comfortable." If I wasn't comfortable, I wouldn't play in them. If he didn't play in (his exclusive BBB shoes), he would play in Kobe (Bryant's Nike shoe). I train in (LeBron James & # 39; Nike shoe firm), but that's because they are heavier. "

According to reports, the Lakers also expressed concern about the status of Big Baller Brand with the Better Business Bureau and the number of complaints the company received.

March 2019: Lonzo separates with the co-founder of Big Baller Brand

Lonzo ended his relationship with co-founder and friend of the Big Baller Brand family, Alan Foster, after suspecting Foster's participation in $ 1.5 million missing in his personal and business accounts. Ball believed that Foster used access to his accounts to "get rich." Lonzo then claimed that Foster used his mother's medical situation as an opportunity to make transactions because "she took care of all the money." Tina Ball suffered a stroke in February 2017.

After returning home at the end of his connection with Foster, Lonzo shared a photo of himself on Instagram with a Nike slogan and the legend "Moving on to a bigger and better #MyOwnMan,quot;.

After the separation, Lonzo manager Darren Moore posted a video of ZO2 shoes slipping into a garbage dump. Lonzo revealed that he had covered his BBB tattoo with a new image of dice.

Ball proceeded to sue Foster, claiming he created a "fraudulent scheme,quot; to take money from the Balls and transfer it to his personal accounts. The FBI also launched an investigation into the alleged fraud.

Foster had previously admitted that he was executing a scheme of fraudulent actions in 2002.

July 2019: liquidation sales of the Big Baller brand

A photo of the merchandise of the Big Baller brand that was sold in a volleyball tournament at discounted prices went viral. BBB t-shirts originally listed at $ 50 were reduced to $ 5.

The signs indicated a $ 100 package for shoes, a hoodie, a t-shirt and socks, far from the previous price of $ 495 for ZO2.

September 2019: Lonzo admits that the shoes were not ready for game action

In the "Lightharted podcast,quot; with former Lakers teammate and current pelicans Josh Hart, Lonzo admitted that the ZO2 model "was not ready,quot; to be used in a real basketball game.

"Nobody knows, but (Lonzo's manager Darren Moore) had a backpack and had about four additional pairs of shoes because he had to change them every quarter because they would just tear," Lonzo said. "If I had said in the first two games, the real truth, the shoes were not ready."

So why keep using the shoe?

"I had to debut with them," Lonzo said. "We went so far with that. Great, I can enter a room, but that's it. We have to change them every quarter. And it's crazy, because just when I changed my shoes, suddenly, I magically got well. Again."

September 2019: LaVar, Lonzo discuss the Big Baller brand

Following the Foster scandal, there were discussions on how to change the brand name.

"The brand is currently demolished," Lonzo said in an episode of the Facebook reality show "Ball in the Family."

LaVar quickly rejected the idea, saying that Foster "was not the main person." Lonzo replied: "He ran everything."

September 2019: Lonzo tells LaMelo to seek agreements outside of Big Baller Brand

LaMelo did not follow the Lonzo route from UCLA to the NBA, but moved to Lithuania and then to Australia in search of professional opportunities. But LaMelo managed to build a significant follow-up, creating marketing opportunities long before the NBA Draft 2020.

During a conversation with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Lonzo talked about the importance of LaMelo choosing his own path when the time comes to sign a shoe deal.

"I tell him all the time, this is your decision," Lonzo said. "You'll have the opportunity to go talk to adidas. Go talk to Nike. Go talk to Puma. Talk to everyone. Take all the meetings. Whoever loves you most, man, go with them. I told him, make sure now he takes control of his career. Don't wait like I did. I hope that helps. He seems to be assimilating everything, and I'm excited for him. "

October 2019: Alan Foster counteracts LaVar

Foster filed a lawsuit against LaVar, alleging that he embezzled $ 2.5 million from the company to finance his luxurious lifestyle.

The Ball family responded by saying that "he will continue vigorously his civil action against Foster in search of civil damages,quot; and also "will continue to cooperate with the police to seek justice for his heinous actions."

October 2019: LaVar says Lonzo and LaMelo won't sign with Nike

LaVar remained committed to Big Baller Brand through all the drama surrounding the company. In an interview with TMZ, he immediately rejected the idea of ​​Lonzo or LaMelo signing an agreement with Nike instead of BBB.

"You can't even fold your lips to say that my son will sign with someone," LaVar said. "You can't wrinkle your lips, Big Baller Brand. I said it's a family brand, right? So, that's fine. That's all I have to say … Lonzo can think all day. He doesn't sign with anyone. Big Baller Brand, that's what I said. "

Nike had "great interest,quot; in LaMelo and sent an explorer to Australia to monitor it during the 2019-20 season, according to TMZ. No formal offer was made to LaMelo at that time.

October 2019: the original Big Baller Brand site is dead

BigBallerBrand.com was closed, but to make matters worse for the Ball family, it also redirected to Foster's personal page, promoting his "Baller Financial Network,quot; and "elite online courses for mentors."

The Foster site included a section entitled "Making a professional athlete,quot; with an image of Foster and Lonzo, in Big Baller brand clothing.

February 2020: another awkward interaction between LaVar and Lonzo

LaVar gave Lonzo a Big Baller birthday gift bag during an episode of "Ball in the Family," complete with "Family Don & # 39; t Break Up,quot; t-shirts. The scene quickly became tense when LaVar talked about raising all the family's money and keeping BBB alive.

"As a family, we just have to stay together," LaVar said. "Like, OK, we're fine. Put your money there. My money here. … Melo here. And we put all our money together, that's where the venture capitalists come in and say: & # 39; We have a hundred (millions) for all of you & # 39; we don't need to have a hundred (millions). We have it here if we gather our s ".

Despite LaVar's best efforts, Lonzo clearly doubted reinvesting.

February 2020: Big Baller Brand launches new site

LaVar stated that Big Baller Brand is "BACK,quot; on BigBallerBrandInc.com, but are Lonzo and LaMelo on board?

Sporting News contacted Big Baller Brand and asked if Lonzo and LaMelo will be part of the company in the future.

"Big Baller Brand started as a family brand and is still a family brand," a BBB spokesman said.

BBB is interested in chasing other athletes, the spokesperson added, but there are currently no specific plans regarding players outside the Ball family.

A day before the launch of Big Baller Brand, LaMelo echoed the same message Lonzo sent before separating from Foster: "I am my own man."