Lizzo wins "Artist of the Year,quot; at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards

The 2020 NAACP Image Awards overflowed with # BlackGirlMagic, and one of the most memorable instances of the night came from superstar Lizzo. She was nominated against several Hollywood heavyweights for "Artist of the Year,quot; and managed to win the award due to her incredibly successful year.

Lizzo has literally been killing him in practically all areas and in virtually all awards throughout 2019 and until 2020, and his last victory is another triumph. Faced with the tough competition that included Angela Bassett, Tyler Perry, Billy Porter and Regina King, Lizzo stood out as the "Artist of the Year." However, the only thing better than hooking the highest honor of the night was his beautiful speech that received a warm round of applause.

During his speech, Lizzo recognized the legendary Angela Bassett, saying:

“I have to meet all my heroes tonight in this room. Mrs. Angela Bassett. Thank you for this award, he says that I am the "Animator of the year,quot;, but you are the artist's period … PERIOD! "

She also had a special message:

“I just want to shout at all the big black girls that I bring to the stage with me. I do it because I want them to know what trophies are. And since this is the final prize of the night, I don't even want to do it on me. Each of you, you are the prize, you are so special, we are such a beautiful people, this is just a reminder of all the amazing things we can do. God bless you and it's still a prize! Let's go!"

Congratulations, Lizzo!

