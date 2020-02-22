Lizzo and more stars stun in prominent style at the NAACP Image Awards 2020

Steve Granitz / WireImage
In the NAACP 2020 Image Awards, the stars arrived dressed to impress.
As the annual awards program was scheduled to begin inside the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California on Saturday night, many of his favorite celebrities came out on the red carpet with outstanding looks.
With nominees as Cynthia Erivo, Marsai Martin, Sterling K. Brown, Michael B. Jordan and many more celebrities who attended, family faces and bold fashion were not lacking.
Since Lizzo trust a colorful print to Janelle Monáeunmissable in marigold, Tracee Ellis Ross powerful in plum and Angela Bassett enviable in emerald, there was an infinitely unique style everywhere heads turned.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222180720-634-cynthia-erivo-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075290″ alt=”Cynthia Erivo, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Cynthia Erivo
the Harriet Star's dress with floral ornaments for the annual awards was practically a work of art.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222180407-634-logan-browning-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075289″ alt=”Logan Browning, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Logan Browning
The actress put on a black dress without straps in layers for the event full of stars.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222180158-634-ryan-michelle-bathe-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output- quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075288″ alt=”Ryan Michelle Bathe, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Ryan Michelle Bathe
The actress was radiant in a black and white dress.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222175926-634-sterling-k-brown-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output- quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075287″ alt=”Sterling K. Brown, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Sterling K. Brown
the We are The star was all smiles in a dark blue tuxedo.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222174843-634-lizzo-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "1075283″ alt=”Lizzo, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Lizzo
The singer brought her striking style to the red carpet with this patterned design.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222162229-634.jill-scott-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075258″ alt=”Jill Scott, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Jill scott
The artist smiled at the cameras in a multicolored suit.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222162553-634-asante-blackk-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075259″ alt=”Asante Blackk, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Asante Blackk
the When they see us The star came out on the red carpet in a fashion set.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222162804-634-harold-perrineau-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075260″ alt=”Harold Perrineau, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Harold perrineau
The actor looked elegant in a berry tuxedo.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222162046-634.france-raisa-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075257″ alt=”France Raisa, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
France Raisa
The actress appeared on the red carpet in periwinkle.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222161025-634.lyric-ross-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075256″ alt=”Lyric Ross, NAACP 2020 Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Lyric Ross
the We are Star's outstanding set featured a large swollen sleeve.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222160627-634.trevor-jackson-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075255″ alt=”Trevor Jackson, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Trevor Jackson
The artist opted for a pink suit for the occasion.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222160412-634.brie-larson-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075253″ alt=”Brie Larson, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Shutterstock
Brie Larson
The daring appearance of the actress presented a tulle skirt with a touch of blue.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222175458-634-jamie-foxx-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075286″ alt=”Jamie Foxx, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Jamie Foxx
The artist was dressed to impress with a traditional black tuxedo.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222175103-634-tiffany-haddish-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075285″ alt=”Tiffany Haddish, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish
The comedian shined with a metallic dress with beads.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222163159-634-luka-sabbat-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075261″ alt=”Luka Sabbat, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Luka Sabbat
The actor was the epitome of calm relaxed in a suit and undone tie.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222163437-634-marcus-scribner-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075262″ alt=”Marcus Scribner, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Tommaso Boddi / FilmMagic
Marcus Scribner
the Blackish The actor rocked green and blue on the red carpet.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222164753-634-winston-duke-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075263″ alt=”Winston Duke, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Winston duke
the U.S The actor was the epitome of elegance in a completely black tuxedo.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222171529-634-kiki-layne-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075273″ alt=”Kiki Layne, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Kiki Layne
The actress was the epitome of elegance in a black dress with a transparent panel and floral ornaments.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222174335-634-lena-waithe-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075281″ alt=”Lena Waithe, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Lena Waithe
The multi-dash star smiled in a crossed suit.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222174017-634-michael-b-jordan-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output- quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075280″ alt=”Michael B. Jordan, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Michael B. Jordan
The actor maintained his classic look with a black tuxedo without a bow tie.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222173542-634-janelle-monae-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075279″ alt=”Janelle Monae, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Janelle Monáe
The artist's colorful outfit featured a vibrant yellow skirt.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222165242-634-yara-shahidi-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075265″ alt=”Yara Shahidi, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
the Grown-ish Star gave the cameras two signs of peace on the red carpet.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222165522-634-tracee-ellis-ross-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output- quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075267″ alt=”Tracee Ellis Ross, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Tracee Ellis Ross
the Blackish The actress made a pose in a prominent plum design.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222170003-634-storm-reid-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075269″ alt=”Storm Reid, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Tommaso Boddi / FilmMagic
Storm Reid
the Euphoria The star posed for the cameras in a corset design by Thom Browne.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222170218-634-jasmine-tookes-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075270″ alt=”Jasmine Tookes, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Jasmine Tookes
The model wore a strapless black dress with belt and a bow for the occasion.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222170637-634-chloe-bailey-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075271″ alt=”Chloe Bailey, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Chloe Bailey
The singer posed confidently in a white suit.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222171225-634-angela-bassett-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075272″ alt=”Angela Bassett, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Angela Bassett
The iconic actress smiled at the cameras in an emerald green strapless dress.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222171820-634-mc-lyte-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075274″ alt=”MC Lyte, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
MC Lyte
The rapper put on a bright white dress at the annual awards.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222172138-634-marsai-martin-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075275″ alt=”Marsai Martin, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Marsai Martin
the Small The star stood out on the red carpet with a feather dress.
