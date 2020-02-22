Lizzo and more stars stun in prominent style at the NAACP Image Awards 2020

Steve Granitz / WireImage

In the NAACP 2020 Image Awards, the stars arrived dressed to impress.

As the annual awards program was scheduled to begin inside the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California on Saturday night, many of his favorite celebrities came out on the red carpet with outstanding looks.

With nominees as Cynthia Erivo, Marsai Martin, Sterling K. Brown, Michael B. Jordan and many more celebrities who attended, family faces and bold fashion were not lacking.

Since Lizzo trust a colorful print to Janelle Monáeunmissable in marigold, Tracee Ellis Ross powerful in plum and Angela Bassett enviable in emerald, there was an infinitely unique style everywhere heads turned.

But, don't just trust our word. See all the celebrity looks on the red carpet in the E gallery! Then.

And, while enjoying all the incredible fashions, stay updated with all the winners of the night with the list of E! Here.

Of course, with outfits like the following, these stars are already champions of style.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222180720-634-cynthia-erivo-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075290″ alt=”Cynthia Erivo, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Cynthia Erivo

the Harriet Star's dress with floral ornaments for the annual awards was practically a work of art.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222180407-634-logan-browning-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075289″ alt=”Logan Browning, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Logan Browning

The actress put on a black dress without straps in layers for the event full of stars.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222180158-634-ryan-michelle-bathe-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output- quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075288″ alt=”Ryan Michelle Bathe, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Ryan Michelle Bathe

The actress was radiant in a black and white dress.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222175926-634-sterling-k-brown-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output- quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075287″ alt=”Sterling K. Brown, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown

the We are The star was all smiles in a dark blue tuxedo.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222174843-634-lizzo-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "1075283″ alt=”Lizzo, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Lizzo

The singer brought her striking style to the red carpet with this patterned design.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222162229-634.jill-scott-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075258″ alt=”Jill Scott, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jill scott

The artist smiled at the cameras in a multicolored suit.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222162553-634-asante-blackk-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075259″ alt=”Asante Blackk, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Asante Blackk

the When they see us The star came out on the red carpet in a fashion set.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222162804-634-harold-perrineau-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075260″ alt=”Harold Perrineau, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Harold perrineau

The actor looked elegant in a berry tuxedo.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222162046-634.france-raisa-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075257″ alt=”France Raisa, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

France Raisa

The actress appeared on the red carpet in periwinkle.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222161025-634.lyric-ross-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075256″ alt=”Lyric Ross, NAACP 2020 Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Lyric Ross

the We are Star's outstanding set featured a large swollen sleeve.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222160627-634.trevor-jackson-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075255″ alt=”Trevor Jackson, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Trevor Jackson

The artist opted for a pink suit for the occasion.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222160412-634.brie-larson-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075253″ alt=”Brie Larson, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Shutterstock

Brie Larson

The daring appearance of the actress presented a tulle skirt with a touch of blue.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222175458-634-jamie-foxx-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075286″ alt=”Jamie Foxx, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jamie Foxx

The artist was dressed to impress with a traditional black tuxedo.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222175103-634-tiffany-haddish-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075285″ alt=”Tiffany Haddish, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish

The comedian shined with a metallic dress with beads.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222163159-634-luka-sabbat-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075261″ alt=”Luka Sabbat, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Luka Sabbat

The actor was the epitome of calm relaxed in a suit and undone tie.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222163437-634-marcus-scribner-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075262″ alt=”Marcus Scribner, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Tommaso Boddi / FilmMagic

Marcus Scribner

the Blackish The actor rocked green and blue on the red carpet.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222164753-634-winston-duke-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075263″ alt=”Winston Duke, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Winston duke

the U.S The actor was the epitome of elegance in a completely black tuxedo.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222171529-634-kiki-layne-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075273″ alt=”Kiki Layne, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Kiki Layne

The actress was the epitome of elegance in a black dress with a transparent panel and floral ornaments.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222174335-634-lena-waithe-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075281″ alt=”Lena Waithe, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Lena Waithe

The multi-dash star smiled in a crossed suit.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222174017-634-michael-b-jordan-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output- quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075280″ alt=”Michael B. Jordan, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Michael B. Jordan

The actor maintained his classic look with a black tuxedo without a bow tie.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222173542-634-janelle-monae-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075279″ alt=”Janelle Monae, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Janelle Monáe

The artist's colorful outfit featured a vibrant yellow skirt.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222165242-634-yara-shahidi-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075265″ alt=”Yara Shahidi, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

the Grown-ish Star gave the cameras two signs of peace on the red carpet.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222165522-634-tracee-ellis-ross-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output- quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075267″ alt=”Tracee Ellis Ross, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Tracee Ellis Ross

the Blackish The actress made a pose in a prominent plum design.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222170003-634-storm-reid-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075269″ alt=”Storm Reid, NAACP Image 2020 Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Tommaso Boddi / FilmMagic

Storm Reid

the Euphoria The star posed for the cameras in a corset design by Thom Browne.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222170218-634-jasmine-tookes-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075270″ alt=”Jasmine Tookes, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes

The model wore a strapless black dress with belt and a bow for the occasion.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222170637-634-chloe-bailey-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075271″ alt=”Chloe Bailey, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Chloe Bailey

The singer posed confidently in a white suit.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222171225-634-angela-bassett-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075272″ alt=”Angela Bassett, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Angela Bassett

The iconic actress smiled at the cameras in an emerald green strapless dress.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222171820-634-mc-lyte-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075274″ alt=”MC Lyte, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Steve Granitz / WireImage

MC Lyte

The rapper put on a bright white dress at the annual awards.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020122 / rs_634x1024-200222172138-634-marsai-martin-2020-NAACP_Image-Awards-red-carpet-fashion.ct.022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1075275″ alt=”Marsai Martin, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion”/>

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Marsai Martin

the Small The star stood out on the red carpet with a feather dress.

