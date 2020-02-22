Lizzo and more stars stun in prominent style at the NAACP Image Awards 2020

In the NAACP 2020 Image Awards, the stars arrived dressed to impress.

As the annual awards program was scheduled to begin inside the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California on Saturday night, many of his favorite celebrities came out on the red carpet with outstanding looks.

With nominees as Cynthia Erivo, Marsai Martin, Sterling K. Brown, Michael B. Jordan and many more celebrities who attended, family faces and bold fashion were not lacking.

Since Lizzo trust a colorful print to Janelle Monáeunmissable in marigold, Tracee Ellis Ross powerful in plum and Angela Bassett enviable in emerald, there was an infinitely unique style everywhere heads turned.

