%MINIFYHTMLbc1ded16dc469c910157af4f0491b13511% %MINIFYHTMLbc1ded16dc469c910157af4f0491b13512%

Bernie Sanders will win the Nevada committees, Up News Info News projects.

Entry polls show that Sanders leads in several categories, among men, women, independents and younger voters, and three out of four of the voters who supported him in the initial preference had decided on him before February.

%MINIFYHTMLbc1ded16dc469c910157af4f0491b13513% %MINIFYHTMLbc1ded16dc469c910157af4f0491b13514%

Sanders comes from a victory in New Hampshire and an advantage in the popular vote in Iowa. Democrats have been watching the race closely, as the state better reflects the diversity of the party than Iowa or New Hampshire.

%MINIFYHTMLbc1ded16dc469c910157af4f0491b13515% %MINIFYHTMLbc1ded16dc469c910157af4f0491b13516%

Medical care was the main issue in the minds of Nevada caucus voters: more than four out of 10 chose it, followed by climate change (about a quarter of voters) followed by income inequality and politics outside, according to Up News Info News entry surveys.

Young voters (under 30) are more likely than any other age group to support a government health plan that replaces private insurance, approximately 8 out of 10 said they do.

Around 75,000 Nevadans voted during the four days of early voting that were open from February 15 to 18. The first voters ranked the candidates in order of preference, and their votes are included in the committees.