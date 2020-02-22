Live stream of Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2: How to watch the 2020 fight without cable

%MINIFYHTML7e47c2b4640bae1e828a8625631e25b211% %MINIFYHTML7e47c2b4640bae1e828a8625631e25b212%

The biggest boxing fight in years is scheduled for Saturday night in Las Vegas. Heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will have their rematch just over a year after their first fight in December 2018, which was declared a split draw.

%MINIFYHTML7e47c2b4640bae1e828a8625631e25b213% %MINIFYHTML7e47c2b4640bae1e828a8625631e25b214%

Wilder is defending the WBC heavyweight championship against linear champion Fury. Both fighters remain undefeated in their careers.

%MINIFYHTML7e47c2b4640bae1e828a8625631e25b215% %MINIFYHTML7e47c2b4640bae1e828a8625631e25b216%

Fury beat Wilder during most of his first fight, but was knocked out in the eighth round. Wilder was down on two score cards in round 12 and needed a knockout to win. He knocked Fury down by the count, but somehow Fury got up to finish the round and win the split draw.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

Since then, both men have fought twice: Wilder had a knockout in the first round of Dominic Breazeale in May and a KO in the seventh round of Luis Ortiz, while Fury had a technical knockout in the second round of Tom Schwarz in June He then defeated Otto Wallin through unanimous decision, even after a deep wound in his right eye made it questionable if he could finish.

Both fighters weighed significantly more for this fight, as part of each team's strategy.

"You have both, one of the two best heavyweights in the world, and we are putting everything at stake," Wilder said in a January 25 press. "I don't know if (Fury) is trying to kick people out of the game, or if he comes in and tries to kick me out, but it's exciting to hear it and I'm looking forward to it on February 22," he continued with a smile. .

Fury echoed his desire to win, declaring "If I am a great puncher or not, I don't think anyone else can match me with heart and determination. I will put my iron will on Deontay Wilder."

Here is a complete guide to Wilder vs. live streaming. Fury 2, which includes the start time and how to buy the pay per view.

MORE: How much money will Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury make?

Live stream of Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury

Live Streaming (PPV): ESPN +, Fox Sports Go

ESPN +, Fox Sports Go Television channel: ESPN, Fox Sports 1

ESPN and FS1 will broadcast the previous show, the preliminary bouts and the billboard. You can watch the preliminaries on ESPN or Fox even if you don't have cable, with streaming services such as Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu, DirecTV that offer live TV packages available for purchase.

Even if you subscribe to one of the free trials listed below, keep in mind that the main card is only paid per view, which costs $ 79.99.

Sling TV: Sling has ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange ($ 25 / month) and Orange + Blue ($ 40 / month) packages. Free 7 day trial.

Fubo: A free 7-day trial and $ 19.99 during the first month before going up to $ 44.99 per month. It includes a live broadcast of Fox Sports 1, which shows the billboard. Free 7 day trial.

Hulu More than 50 live channels at $ 39.99 / month, including ESPN and Fox Sports 1. Free 7-day trial.

DirecTV: More than 65 live channels at $ 40 / month. Free 7 day trial. Please note that you must purchase the vision payment separately to see the main card.

YouTube TV: 50 channels for $ 35 / month, including five ESPN channels. Free 7 day trial.

PlayStation Vue: All four packages starting at $ 49.99 from PlayStation Vue feature ESPN and ESPN 2. Free 5-day trial.

Main Card: YYou will need to buy the ESPN + PPV, Fox Sports Go or Sling TV. The PPV is $ 79.99.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

What time is Wilder vs. Fight? Fury 2?

Start time : 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT

: 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT Main event: 11 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. PT (approx.)

Preshow beings at 7 p.m. ET, with the billboard at 7:30 p.m. ET. The main pay-per-view card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET. Fury and Wilder will probably make their walks for the main event between 11 p.m. and midnight

Wilder vs. Fury 2 Price PPV: How much does the fight cost?

The Wilder vs. Fight Fury 2 costs $ 79.99 in pay per view. The fight can be purchased through ESPN +, Fox Sports Go or through most major cable and satellite providers.