Lisa Keightley aims for semifinals with England in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup | Cricket News

Lisa Keightley is aiming for the semifinals with England in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Lisa Keightley is targeting at least the semifinals with England in the I20 Women's World Cup T20 in her new position as head coach.

England will face South Africa in their inaugural match of the WACA tournament on Sunday, live Sky sportsand Keightley, born in Australia, who replaced Mark Robinson in January, hopes to reach the last four at least.

"I think we've all talked about how we want to be in the semifinals and how we do it. It's game by game," he said. Sky sports.

"India was really competitive and won against Australia and I think it will be a World Cup that will be very close."

England vs South Africa Live

"If you don't bring it and you don't adapt in a game or you don't have the real key moments, you can easily lose. We have a great game against South Africa and it will be an absolute ripper. We just need to keep our nerves and start well."

The former four-time champion coach, Australia, is tasked with revitalizing a team from England that is looking for their second T20 Women's World Cup title in Australia.

His search begins in Perth and Keightley is confident that his knowledge of his home away from home, the WACA site, will help England have a positive start.

"We've had six of the 15 in the squad game here in the last three years, so I asked the players to share with each other and ask questions in the training sessions," Keightley added.

"We will succeed on the courts and we will only have conversations with spinners and batters about how long it is difficult in the WACA, the same with sealers."

"So we have been sharing information and then, along the way, I can add things that are being lost during the sessions if they haven't caught it."

& # 39; Knight makes my job easy & # 39;

Prior to training Western Australia and Perth Scorchers, Keightley served as first head coach of the full-time England Academy between 2009 and 2015.

The 48-year-old woman also revealed that her relationship with Heather Knight is flourishing and says that the captain has made her new role a bit easier.

"I've known Heather for a long time, but I probably haven't worked much with Heather because she was always on the England team and I was generally on the academy team," Keightley said.

"I think that during the last month and a half we have caught up and have many conversations to determine what our strengths are and what things we want to lead."

"She is joining and it is definitely much more natural to move forward. I really enjoyed working with her. She is obviously a captain, all players admire her and lead well in the field for us and outside the field, so it makes my job easy. ".

