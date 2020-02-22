Lions are reported to release DT Damon "Snacks,quot; Harrison – Up News Info Detroit

The Detroit Lions have released Damon "Snacks,quot; Harrison, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Lions are releasing DT Damon "Snacks,quot; Harrison, by source.
– Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2020
The measure will release around $ 6 million in capitalization space.
Harrison raised the idea of retiring shortly after the end of the season against the Green Bay Packers in Detroit.
"I couldn't go back to the way I was used to, and I take too much pride, man," he said in the locker room while trying to hold back the tears. "I've been doing this for a long time. So, if I can't be the player I'm used to being, my teammates deserve better, my family deserves better, the family (Ford) deserves better. I never cheated the game one day. in my life ".
Lions are expected to have around $ 50 million in maximum space this offseason, in addition to the third overall pick in the draft.
© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.
%MINIFYHTML97227e3c1ff34c52d87b04371103fc2313%