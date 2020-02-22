Lions are reported to release DT Damon "Snacks,quot; Harrison – Up News Info Detroit

The Detroit Lions have released Damon "Snacks,quot; Harrison, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lions are releasing DT Damon "Snacks,quot; Harrison, by source. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2020

The measure will release around $ 6 million in capitalization space.

%MINIFYHTML97227e3c1ff34c52d87b04371103fc2311% %MINIFYHTML97227e3c1ff34c52d87b04371103fc2312%

Harrison raised the idea of ​​retiring shortly after the end of the season against the Green Bay Packers in Detroit.

"I couldn't go back to the way I was used to, and I take too much pride, man," he said in the locker room while trying to hold back the tears. "I've been doing this for a long time. So, if I can't be the player I'm used to being, my teammates deserve better, my family deserves better, the family (Ford) deserves better. I never cheated the game one day. in my life ".

Lions are expected to have around $ 50 million in maximum space this offseason, in addition to the third overall pick in the draft.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.