Leicester 0-1 City of Man

The late goal of substitute Gabriel Jesus gave Manchester City a 1-0 victory at Leicester to strengthen his dominance in second place in the Premier League.

Clinging to the pass of the former Leicester end, Riyad Mahrez, after an excellent race, Jesus went on to Kasper Schmeichel (80), after the Danish had saved a penalty from Sergio Agüero (62).

In the third-to-second battle, Jamie Vardy hit the post for Leicester at the start after being one-on-one in a goalless opening period, before Agüero's lack of penalty after a handball by Dennis Praet and the eventual winner of Jesus.

The result means that Manchester City in second place is now seven points ahead of Leicester, while the Foxes are now only six points ahead of Chelsea in fourth place with 11 to play.

How the champions strengthened their understanding of the second

The two sides, on an island of their own in the Champions League locations, canceled each other in the first half, although the hosts had by far the best chance.

Player Ratings Leicester Schmeichel (8), Pereira (7), Evans (6), Soyuncu (7), Fuchs (6), Chilwell (7), Praet (6), Tielemens (6), Maddison (7), Iheanacho (6), Vardy (7). Subs: Barnes (7), James (NA), Pérez (NA) City Man: Ederson (6), Walker (6), Fernandinho (6), Laporte (5), Mendy (6), Rodri (6), De Bruyne (7), Gundogan (6), Mahrez (8), B Silva (6 )), Agüero (6) Subs: Otamendi (6), Jesus (7) Party man: Riyad Mahrez

After throwing himself on a careless pass from Aymeric Laporte, Youri Tielemans played Vardy on goal, but his effort towards the lower left corner hit the post.

Leicester title winner Mahrez stung the hands of former teammate Schmeichel from the range a moment later, and Schmeichel then used his feet to avoid Ilkay Gundogan's low effort from 12 yards.

Image:

Sergio Agüero sees his penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel



James Maddison's free kick was well saved by Ederson before the break, before Leicester fans asked for a penalty when the Manchester City goalkeeper faced Kelechi Iheanacho in the area, but the repetitions showed that the Brazilian first reached the ball.

Then came the Schmeichel show. First, the Danish saved brilliantly low to his right when De Bruyne looked at him badly from 20 yards, before the visitors received a VAR penalty when Gundogan's shot hit Praet's arms.

Agüero stepped forward, his first touch on Leicester's box and shot at goal, but his fierce effort in the middle was saved by Schmeichel's feet, which means that the champions have now failed their last four Premier penalties. League and have failed seven of 11 in all competitions this season.

Image:

Gabriel Jesus celebrates with Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva



Schmeichel then continued his heroism, keeping him goalless a minute after another low shot by Agüero in the area, but there was little he could do with the winner of Jesus.

Mahrez, booed by local fans, but given the red carpet treatment by players as he advanced 50 yards without opposition, rolled through Jesus, and the Brazilian was placed near the last post Schmeichel just three minutes after arriving to Agüero.

Team news Leicester made three changes when Fuchs, Praet and Iheanacho entered, replacing Pérez, Barnes and the suspended Choudhury. Manchester City also made three changes when Fernandinho returned with his partner Laporte, while Mahrez and Gundogan entered when Otamendi, David Silva and Jesus were locked up.

With a lot of noise outside the court, the champions talked more about it by taking momentum in the Champions League qualifier on Wednesday at Real Madrid, with manager Pep Guardiola celebrating with his usual full-time fervor.

Opta statistics

Manchester City has kept consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League for the second time this season (also in October 2019).

Leicester City has lost three of its last five local league games (W1 D1); They had only lost one of their first 14 games with Brendan Rodgers before this.

The goalkeeper of Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel for Sergio Agüero's penalty was his fourth Premier League save, one more than his father Peter in his entire Premier League career.

Manchester City attempted 18 shots in this match, the most Leicester has faced in a single league game at King Power Stadium since Manchester United was 19 in December 2017.

