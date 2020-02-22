Leeds 1-0 Reading

Leeds took full advantage of the slips of his promotional rivals with a 1-0 win over Reading.

Pablo Hernández hit the winner in the second half to leave United five points away from third-placed Fulham.

The visitors had successfully contained Leeds during a disciplined defensive display of the first half.

But the Yorkshireman increased the pressure at the beginning of the second half and deservedly hit the front when Hernandez finished coldly in 57 minutes.

The hosts had established a good early pace with Helder Costa dragging a great effort from a narrow angle after four minutes.

Luke Ayling picked up a yellow card in 10 minutes after he knocked down Pele after a reading counterattack.

Patrick Bamford could not reach the end of the Jack Harrison crossing, before Kalvin Phillips made an effort to the goalkeeper from outside the area in 16 minutes.

It was the best that United could muster in the first 25 minutes, as visitors continued to be frustrated with organized defense.

George Puscas forced Kiko Casillas to a save with a long-range effort after Stuart Dallas was caught in possession in 26 minutes.

Phillips and Costa needed treatment for injuries, as the first half began to lose rhythm, and Phillips relented 37 minutes after unable to escape.

Hernandez fired a fairly wide shot while under pressure from a defender in 39 minutes and Costa had a blocked shot for a corner kick after a brilliant last-minute Liam Moore tackle two minutes before the break.

Ayling launched a powerful effort for a short time, before Gjanni Alioski had a shot saved by Rafael Cabral when Leeds accelerated him at halftime.

Mateusz Klich was a yard wide of the target after stealing Pele's ball at the edge of the area seconds after the restart and Costa lashed another effort in 51 minutes after Klich had seen a blocked shot in front of the goal by his own man .

Bamford fired a meek shot at Cabral in the turn a minute while Leeds increased the pressure.

And the domain was finally rewarded when Hernandez led an effort to the upper corner after a rebound fell kindly.

Ben White had a safe blocked shot in 63 minutes after he hit Bamford, before Puscas was off target at the other end.

Cabral beat Hernandez with a free kick in 80 minutes before Bamford attacked a great effort with four minutes left, but Leeds was indebted to Casilla at the last minute while extending his body well to keep Puscas out. Stop time and insurance. points.