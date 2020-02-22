Lakers vs. Clippers rescheduled for April 9 after postponement after Kobe Bryant's death | NBA News

The game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers, which was postponed when the great Lakers Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash last month, was rescheduled for April 9.

Bryant was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed near Los Angeles on January 26.

Bryant, 41, was one of the most admired athletes in the world and played the 20 NBA seasons with the Lakers, where he helped the team win five championships.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, along with seven other people, died in the accident



Surprised and distraught Los Angeles residents responded by painting murals of Bryant and his daughter and erecting massive monuments made of flowers, photographs and messages near the home of the Lakers Staples Center.

The original game between the Lakers and the Clippers was scheduled for January 28, but the Lakers did not return to action until three days later in a game that was highlighted by an emotional speech prior to the game of the Lakers forward, LeBron James .

Earlier this month, federal investigators said the two helicopter engines showed no evidence of a "catastrophic internal failure."

The interim report did not rule out that mechanical problems could still be identified when engines and other parts recovered from the remains of the Sikorsky S-76B are disassembled and examined more closely.