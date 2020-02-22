KUWK: Khloe Kardashian praises the "Great Person,quot; Tristan Thompson and reveals how much "Ama's,quot; daughter is true.

Despite his bad breakup, Khloe had nothing but good things to say about his ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, in a recently released bonus clip of the last season of KUWK. The reality star really got excited about the basketball player and praised him for being "a great person,quot; and a great father for his daughter, True.

It seems that the celebrity Keeping Up with the Kardashians can't get enough of how much Tristan loves his one-year-old son and how incredible he treats her.

The mother of one of them was chatting with her friend and lawyer Laura Wasser in her Divorce Sucks podcast when she talked more about her shared upbringing.

Khloe also compared him to his mother Kris Jenner and his father Caitlyn Jenner, since they are also separated.

‘I am sure that I have been trying to be a co-father right now, that they (Kris and Caitlyn) were so fluent with him. Never, I never heard my parents speak disrespectfully of each other. For me, True has only one month and one month, so he really doesn't know what's going on. But for me, she feels energy and I believe a lot in that. So I do everything I can to not put a lot of energy around it. "

She went on to talk about her co-parenting relationship with Tristan and got excited about him as a father: ‘When I was a child, I didn't know. My parents were very good at not letting us feel whatever they were going through. I want to give True the same. And I know that her father is a great person, I know how much he loves her and cares for her, so I want her to be there. "

This revelation comes after an internal report also claimed to know that the way Tristan acts with his daughter has managed to "soften,quot; Khloe's heart towards him.

The source told HollywoodLife that she spends every free moment with True and that even when she is traveling or training, she makes sure to make her FaceTime every day.



