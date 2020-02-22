KUWK: According to reports, Khloe Kardashian forgives Tristan Thompson for his "bond,quot; with his daughter: he's softening his heart!

Former Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are very much in each other's lives as they share their daughter True together. That said, an internal report claims to know that the basketball player has a very strong bond with his son and seeing that, the heart of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has softened towards him.

As you know, the two finished things after he cheated on her a second time.

%MINIFYHTML730ea9799e9880f0747e971e7f2af06611% %MINIFYHTML730ea9799e9880f0747e971e7f2af06612%

But now, despite the betrayal, Khloe has realized that he "wants it more,quot; these days.

The proud father has just published a super cute clip with him and the 1-year-old boy dancing together.

It didn't take long for Khloe to see and touch him twice!

Co-parents are surprisingly on good terms lately and it's all due to the effort Tristan has made to be a father involved with True.

The source told HollywoodLife that: ‘The way Tristan introduced himself to True and the love and bond between them softened Khloe's heart towards him, she loves to see him. He helped her with forgiveness. True is everything to her and see how happy she is when her dad is close, makes Khloe love him more. Tristan has been very good in making his relationship with True a priority. "

‘He is madly in love with her and the older he becomes the stronger his bond becomes. They play in the backyard, watch movies together and there is a lot of dancing, True loves to dance. He still has a really demanding schedule with his games and practices, but he does everything he can to get to Los Angeles and make his father and daughter spend time. "

They went on to say that he is constantly in his life, even when he is away!

Ad

Every break he has, Tristan spends it with the boy and, when he is on the road, makes sure to make him FaceTime every day, apparently.



Post views:

0 0