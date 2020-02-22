Kristen Bell uses her connection to help her friend's daughter meet Cher

%MINIFYHTML8941f1e5df4e57f260e18548a72357c811% %MINIFYHTML8941f1e5df4e57f260e18548a72357c812%

The actress of & # 39; Frozen & # 39; She helps organize a private meeting with her friend's daughter when the family made a trip to Las Vegas to see the diva's performance.

Kristen bell recently she helped make a young friend's pop dreams come true using her celebrity connections to organize a special meeting in Las Vegas with Cher.

The actress has become friends with the veteran artist in recent years and decided to ask a girl who goes to her children's school a favor.

"I was texting with Cher last night, who is a wonderful woman," the "Frozen"Star sprouted on the breakfast show"Good morning america".

"The reason I was texting with her is because she has her show (of residence) in Las Vegas, and a very good six-year-old friend from school was going (on a week night) and her whole life is Cher. "

"Cher does not meet and greet unless it is a Saturday and I said: & # 39; Could you make an exception? She is six years old & # 39; and said: & # 39; Absolutely & # 39 ;. And He met her and it was wonderful. "