Knitters Chronicle Climate Change One stitch at a time

In January 2017, days after President Trump moved to the White House, Justin Connelly was at his home in Anacortes, Washington, lamenting the fate of the scientists.

In his speeches, the president called the global warning a hoax. He promised to dissolve the Environmental Protection Agency and withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. Worse, Mr. Connelly feared that the Trump administration would purge climate information from government databases.

He asked himself: would scientists resort to the use of chisels and stones to preserve their findings? Or, maybe, sew them on tapestries?

Mr. Connelly's friend, Emily McNeill, worked in a tissue store. The two decided (along with the then wife of Mr. Connelly, Marissa) to put together a kit of colored threads that the weavers could use to create scarves that would document the local temperature changes throughout the year.