Knitters Chronicle Climate Change One stitch at a time

In January 2017, days after President Trump moved to the White House, Justin Connelly was at his home in Anacortes, Washington, lamenting the fate of the scientists.
In his speeches, the president called the global warning a hoax. He promised to dissolve the Environmental Protection Agency and withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. Worse, Mr. Connelly feared that the Trump administration would purge climate information from government databases.
He asked himself: would scientists resort to the use of chisels and stones to preserve their findings? Or, maybe, sew them on tapestries?
Mr. Connelly's friend, Emily McNeill, worked in a tissue store. The two decided (along with the then wife of Mr. Connelly, Marissa) to put together a kit of colored threads that the weavers could use to create scarves that would document the local temperature changes throughout the year.
They would access the data reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which weavers would represent in colors from sunny yellow to fiery red and icy blue. Mr. Connelly and his colleagues called for the effort The Tempestry Project and, since then, have sold more than 1,500 kits worldwide.
"We did not want this information to be lost forever," he said.
Temperature scarves, as they are commonly called, have more than a fashion appeal. Laura Guertin, a professor of earth sciences at Penn State Brandywine in Media, Pennsylvania, uses his as an aid for classroom teaching. Last year, Erika Zambello, who works for Audubon Florida, a conservation group, began organizing volunteers to record temperature changes in the US National Parks. UU.
So far, scarves have been woven on behalf of 30 national parks, he said, including Glacier Bay and the Grand Canyon. More are on the way. Even Larry Fink, executive director of the investment firm BlackRock, recently He wore a temperature handkerchief at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to draw attention to the climate crisis.
"It's a way to start a conversation about climate change that is different," Zambello said. “The charts and graphs are fine, but they appeal to an analytical mentality. This way you can talk about what colors mean. "
No one can determine exactly when the first temperature scarf arose, but many weavers point to the popularity of the "scarf from heaven ”in the early 2010s.
Lea Redmond, a conceptual artist from Oakland, California, began knitting scarves in 2011 that reflected the weather. It was not intended to be a political statement about global warming but a reminder to appreciate nature. "It was about falling in love with the world you live in," he said. "And if you love him, you'll take care of him."
The scientists, however, had other ideas. Bedspreads and blankets that track rain, air pollution and temperature have been around for a while.
Ed Hawkins, a British climate scientist, came up with "warming stripes "in 2018, a series of red, orange, white and blue lines, which she printed on ties, leggings and flip flops as a visual reminder of long-term warming trends. In 2017, Dr. Guertin was inspired to make crochet temperature tapestries to share with your students after seeing a quilt on Twitter.
She brought her tapestries to a class that teaches for students who do not study science. "It was a new way of looking at climate data," he said.
His students seemed to relate. A student remembered playing baseball outside in winter. Dr. Guertin said the student's memory was caused by unusually warm colors in the February part of the tapestry. "I don't even have to say anything," he said. "They just understand."
Dr. Guertin now weaves baby blankets for friends, recounting the daily temperature of the first three months of a newborn. "They show them to their friends and talk about it," he said. "I'm turning them into science educators and they don't even know it."
Scarves can have different patterns, colors and textures. But there are some basic concepts. Weavers weave one row per day, matching the color with the daily temperature calculated by NOAA. Some of them use beads to represent the rain. Others add a silver wire thread for snow.
Scott Rohr owns The Yarnery in St. Paul, Minnesota. He is concerned about the US wool market, which, according to him, is affected by climate change related to the problems of water consumption and land use. The Yarnery offers kits for weavers, with prices ranging from $ 55 to $ 125. So far, it has sold around 400, he said.
Ms. Zambello received a Tempestry kit in 2018. "I was excited in a way that nothing else I had in the space of the ship," he said. "I immediately wanted to establish a Tempestry for the national park system, to show what we knew was changing."
Each time a scarf is finished, she is taken to a park and photographed there. Then they are posted on a website that Mrs. Zambello maintains. She said she hoped to turn the project into a book, with the proceeds donated to preserve the national parks. "I want to work together to tell a bigger story," he said.
Mr. Connelly said there was another byproduct to weave a warming world that cannot be measured: calm.
"Clearly, climate change is a concern and part of the spirit of today's anxieties," he said. "Knitting is a comforting and meditative way to channel all those anxieties."