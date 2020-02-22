Knitters Chronicle Climate Change One stitch at a time

Matilda Coleman
In January 2017, days after President Trump moved to the White House, Justin Connelly was at his home in Anacortes, Washington, lamenting the fate of the scientists.

In his speeches, the president called the global warning a hoax. He promised to dissolve the Environmental Protection Agency and withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. Worse, Mr. Connelly feared that the Trump administration would purge climate information from government databases.

He asked himself: would scientists resort to the use of chisels and stones to preserve their findings? Or, maybe, sew them on tapestries?

Mr. Connelly's friend, Emily McNeill, worked in a tissue store. The two decided (along with the then wife of Mr. Connelly, Marissa) to put together a kit of colored threads that the weavers could use to create scarves that would document the local temperature changes throughout the year.

The scientists, however, had other ideas. Bedspreads and blankets that track rain, air pollution and temperature have been around for a while.

Ed Hawkins, a British climate scientist, came up with "warming stripes "in 2018, a series of red, orange, white and blue lines, which she printed on ties, leggings and flip flops as a visual reminder of long-term warming trends. In 2017, Dr. Guertin was inspired to make crochet temperature tapestries to share with your students after seeing a quilt on Twitter.

She brought her tapestries to a class that teaches for students who do not study science. "It was a new way of looking at climate data," he said.

His students seemed to relate. A student remembered playing baseball outside in winter. Dr. Guertin said the student's memory was caused by unusually warm colors in the February part of the tapestry. "I don't even have to say anything," he said. "They just understand."

Dr. Guertin now weaves baby blankets for friends, recounting the daily temperature of the first three months of a newborn. "They show them to their friends and talk about it," he said. "I'm turning them into science educators and they don't even know it."

Scarves can have different patterns, colors and textures. But there are some basic concepts. Weavers weave one row per day, matching the color with the daily temperature calculated by NOAA. Some of them use beads to represent the rain. Others add a silver wire thread for snow.

Scott Rohr owns The Yarnery in St. Paul, Minnesota. He is concerned about the US wool market, which, according to him, is affected by climate change related to the problems of water consumption and land use. The Yarnery offers kits for weavers, with prices ranging from $ 55 to $ 125. So far, it has sold around 400, he said.

Ms. Zambello received a Tempestry kit in 2018. "I was excited in a way that nothing else I had in the space of the ship," he said. "I immediately wanted to establish a Tempestry for the national park system, to show what we knew was changing."

Mr. Connelly said there was another byproduct to weave a warming world that cannot be measured: calm.

"Clearly, climate change is a concern and part of the spirit of today's anxieties," he said. "Knitting is a comforting and meditative way to channel all those anxieties."

