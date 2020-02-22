Khloe Kardashian in Co-Parenting True: her dad is a great person

True thompson He has the best parents!

Khloe Kardashian it is opening and becoming real about shared parenthood with ex Tristan Thompson in this extra clip from the last season of keeping up with the Kardashians. While appearing in good friend and lawyer Laura Wasserpodcast Divorce is bullshit!, the 35 year old E! Star reveals how she keeps things cordial with her ex in the best interest of her little 1-year-old girl.

%MINIFYHTML48654ec9acb81852b27bcf6df144561513% %MINIFYHTML48654ec9acb81852b27bcf6df144561514%

"Your parents separated in '91, so how old were you then, Khloe?" Wasser asks in the video.

%MINIFYHTML48654ec9acb81852b27bcf6df144561515% %MINIFYHTML48654ec9acb81852b27bcf6df144561516%

"I was about 4 or 5 years old and I always remember how incredible … I am sure that I have now had a hard time trying to be a co-father, that they were so fluid," says Khloe. "Never, I never heard my parents talk disrespectfully about each other. For me, True is one and one month old, so he really does not know what is happening. But for me, he does know and feel energy and I am a great believer. of that. So I do everything in my power not to put a lot of energy around it. "