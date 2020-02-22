Home Entertainment Khloe Kardashian in Co-Parenting True: her dad is a great person

Khloe Kardashian in Co-Parenting True: her dad is a great person

<pre><pre>True Thompson is the most adorable swan princess for Halloween
True thompson He has the best parents!

Khloe Kardashian it is opening and becoming real about shared parenthood with ex Tristan Thompson in this extra clip from the last season of keeping up with the Kardashians. While appearing in good friend and lawyer Laura Wasserpodcast Divorce is bullshit!, the 35 year old E! Star reveals how she keeps things cordial with her ex in the best interest of her little 1-year-old girl.

"Your parents separated in '91, so how old were you then, Khloe?" Wasser asks in the video.

"I was about 4 or 5 years old and I always remember how incredible … I am sure that I have now had a hard time trying to be a co-father, that they were so fluid," says Khloe. "Never, I never heard my parents talk disrespectfully about each other. For me, True is one and one month old, so he really does not know what is happening. But for me, he does know and feel energy and I am a great believer. of that. So I do everything in my power not to put a lot of energy around it. "

Khloe continued: "When I was a child, I didn't know. My parents were so good at not letting us feel whatever they were going through. And I want to give her the same thing. And I know that her father is a great person, I know how much she loves her and she He worries about her, so I want him to be there. "

Look at the sweet moment above! And scroll down to relive the most beautiful family photos of Khloe and True.

keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only in E!

Khloe Instagram

Mini minnie

True paints his face at the second birthday party in Chicago West. "My Minnie kept asking me for pictures," Khloe wrote. "She put her arm around me, leaned on my cheek and posed that I was melting hahaha."

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kardashian Jenner Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

golden girls

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter appear at the 2019 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Happy Holidays

It's starting to look a lot like …

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Girls talk

"I can't wait until we can have conversations," Khloe wrote. "My best friend!"

True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Model behavior

A casual winter week day with True!

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Instagram

Present before Christmas

"Merry Christmas to all! We started decorating our house yesterday and @jeffleatham surprised True with this beautiful pink tree. It is safe to say that True loves him! Grateful and blessed beyond words!"

Khloe Kardashian, Thanksgiving 2019

Instagram

Thanksgiving 2019

"Every day I give thanks because I was chosen to be your mommy!" Khloe captioned this beautiful picture of her and True. "I will never take this paper for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will love you easily until the end of time!"

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram

"Best friends,quot;

Khloe shared this invaluable photo of True and Chicago West hugging her in front of a picturesque sunset.

True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Tasty tradition

"♡ My little bread baker !!! We bake bread several times a week ♡ I pray that we continue this weekly tradition forever ♡"

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram, Halloween

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Cruella de Vil

To see her is to take a sudden … cold!

True Thompson, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Jack-o & # 39; -Lantern

One of these pumpkins is not like the others!

True Thompson, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Bumblebee

Keep up the look of Halloween, right!

True Thompson, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Chocolate factory

"Oompa loompa doompety da
If you are not greedy, you will go far
You will live in happiness too
Like the Oompa Loompa Doompety do
Doompety do "

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram, Halloween

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Rawr!

True serious channels Wizard of Oz You vibrate in this beautiful lion costume.

True Thompson, Instagram, Halloween

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Itsy Bitsy Spider

The cutest arachnid we've ever seen!

True Thompson, Instagram, Halloween

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Happy Halloween!

"♡ SwanLake with TuTu Halloween look 1 You know I have many more to share ♡"

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Mwah!

"The love of my life!!!!"

True Thompson, West Psalm

Instagram

Cousins

True ties with your baby cousin Psalm! "This is LOVE," Khloe captioned the touching photo.

True Thompson, Stormi Webster, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Pumpkins

Is this on ?! True and Stormi play simulating the wheel of a tractor during an afternoon picking pumpkins.

True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Road hangouts

True gets its kicks on Route 66!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

With mom

"Until the end of time, it's you and me,quot;

True Thompson, North West, Penelope Disick, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

The parents

Kardashian children know how to make a family photo. "The sweetest little tribe," Khloe wrote on Instagram.

True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

Reversion!

"I was checking my phone and found these photos of our vacation with LaLa and Kimberly. We had the best time and created the best family memories ever in EVERYTHING!" Khloe captioned in a September IG post with images never seen before. August in Bahamas trip.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

H2O

In another snapshot of vacations on the island of the girls, Khloe and True venture into the sea.

True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Track ready

She is a natural! "Fashion Week," Khloe captioned the photo.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Mini Me

Khloe and True serve main looks in complementary summer dresses.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Come on mom!

True leads the way in this perfect snapshot of his trip to the Bahamas. "I still can't get over our beautiful vacation spot," Khloe wrote. "This beach is a piece of heaven!"

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram

Bahamas

"Chi: I heard my mom say & # 39; holiday calories don't count & # 39; right: don't tell me twice Chi," Khloe captioned in the lovely family photo.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Sunrise Smooch

True and Khloe pose for a sweet selfie during their recent trip to the beach of mother and daughter.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Good Morning

"True continues to process what he feels for pigs," Khloe said in the photo series. "I think the other pigs are still sleeping. It's early."

True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

welcome to Paradise

A beach day in Malibu with mom!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Pareo

"A leopard and his cub," Khloe wrote on Instagram.

True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Close up

Real kisses! "You are my sun, my moon and all my stars," Khloe captioned this sweet snapshot.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, MJ Campbell, Instagram

Instagram

Happy birthday, MJ!

True had fun in the photo booth at the great-grandmother MJ's 85th birthday party!

Kim Kardashian, Northwest, True Thompson

Instagram

Family fun

True curls up with her aunt and cousin. "Love mistakes," Kim wrote on Instagram.

True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Baby rabbit

The truth is as beautiful as ever in this full-length snapshot that she sees the girl showing her pink printed PCs and smiling for the camera. "My baby bunny," Khloe captioned the sweet photo on Instagram.

Penelope Disick, True Thompson, Northwest

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Happy Birthday P!

"Ps Birthday Bash with these Besties #Cousins ​​#FamilyOverEverything," Khloe captioned this sweet photo of True, North and Penelope.

True thompson

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Library mouse

True catches up with some reading!

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram Stories / Khloe Kardashian

Red, white and true

True looks fierce as always wearing dazzling red sunglasses on Khloe's arms on July 4.

True thompson

Instagram Stories / Khloe Kardashian

Museum day

Real postures with a watermelon-shaped swing during a trip to the World Fruit Museum with mom.

True thompson

Instagram Stories / Khloe Kardashian

Hi Mom!

True shows a pink palette and a big smile towards the camera that is in the foreground with more seats with watermelon themes.

True thompson

Instagram Stories / Khloe Kardashian

Wow

It seems that Khloe's little girl has just discovered something wonderful in this adorable photo of the adventure of the girls' mother-daughter museum.

True thompson

Instagram Stories / Khloe Kardashian

Cute with fruit

These imaginary fruits are almost as big as True, but the curious 1-year-old girl tries to sink her teeth in one anyway. We respect that!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Stormi Webster, Chicago West, Dream Kardashian

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Clique

True sits front and center in this snapshot with cousins ​​Stormi, Chicago and Dream.

True Thompson, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Happy baby

The truth is chasing waterfalls and loving it! "Truezeldorf," his mother wrote on Instagram.

True Thompson, Dream Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Family friends

The truth loves his relatives! And it is totally mutual. "BFF cousins," Khloe captioned this picture of his daughter and Kardashian dream Hanging out

Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram

Company of three

"The triplets," Kylie captioned this snapshot of Chicago, True and Stormi.

True thompson

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

A mood

"Vibes," Khloe captioned this True color photo that combines with a pink flamingo float in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

©