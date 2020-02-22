Katy Perry shares how she deals with hate and negativity as an artist!

%MINIFYHTML16e3f717e38507e9ef83076aea84456e11% %MINIFYHTML16e3f717e38507e9ef83076aea84456e12%

The singer revealed how she deals with hate as a public person and also shared some of the most important lessons she learned from being part of the music industry. This is what she had to say!

Katy Perry is a very successful artist and that also comes with those who hate.

While at the American Idol Premiere event at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel earlier this month, he revealed how he faces negativity.

As a result, they believe in therapy. I believe in meditation. I believe in personal care. I believe in taking stillness, time, just being able to evaluate what is real. Something someone told me that changed my life was that nobody can make you believe something about yourself that you no longer believe. So, if someone says you're fat and ugly, and it affects you, do you think of yourself that way? So get to the bottom. There you go ".

And since she is an American Idol judge, she has apparently been trying to share some of that wisdom with the contestants.

‘I believe that authenticity is the golden rule, staying true to yourself, having a great support system … If you don't have family, make it your friends. Create a team of people who play as much as the devil's defender and also support him. "

Of course, he referred to the fact that being famous is very different from what it meant a decade ago, since today, through social networks, trolls have direct access to the head of a star, so They must be really mentally prepared.

"You can look united and beautiful and crumble inside," the singer said wisely.

It's great to hear that Katy Perry has found a way to deal with the negativity that comes along with fame and is also talking about it, teaching others her ways too.



