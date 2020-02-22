Katherine Brunt ready for the opening of the England Women's T20 World Cup against South Africa | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML527437b21800db9bc1f9f1fff072a1d211% %MINIFYHTML527437b21800db9bc1f9f1fff072a1d212%

Watch England vs South Africa at the ICC T20 Women's World Cup live at Sky Sports Cricket from 10:30 a.m. on Sunday





%MINIFYHTML527437b21800db9bc1f9f1fff072a1d213% %MINIFYHTML527437b21800db9bc1f9f1fff072a1d214%











3:22



English fast player Katherine Brunt believes that Cricket Australia's goal of selling the MCG for the T20 Women's World Cup final will come true.

English fast player Katherine Brunt believes that Cricket Australia's goal of selling the MCG for the T20 Women's World Cup final will come true.

%MINIFYHTML527437b21800db9bc1f9f1fff072a1d215% %MINIFYHTML527437b21800db9bc1f9f1fff072a1d216%

Katherine Brunt says she feels "like a teenager,quot; while preparing for England's inaugural T20 Women's World Cup match against South Africa on Sunday.

Brunt, 23, with a fresh face, was the winner of the England game, with 3-6 four times, beating New Zealand in the final of 2009 to claim the inaugural T20 World Cup.

England has finished as runner-up three times in all five tournaments since then, and now the 34-year-old was forced to lose his last appearance in 2018 due to an injury.

Katherine Brunt was a game player when England won the inaugural final of the T20 World Cup in 2009

Brunt, speaking before England's inaugural match against South Africa in Perth – live at Sky Sports Cricket from 10:30 a.m. on Sunday – He says, in a moment, he didn't think he would ever return to this level.

England vs South Africa Live

"It's funny, isn't it?" Brunt said. "At 34, you're never going to feel great. I've had my ups and downs, and obviously that (losing 2018) was a really low point in my career."

"At one point, I didn't think there would be a return from that, but the body is a funny thing and now I feel like a teenager, running, playing all the games, working hard on the networks, not wanting rest.

"Touch wood, things have been really great for me and I hope to keep this feeling throughout the tournament."

"It's exciting for me. We hope to start now and hope to start the tournament with a victory."

4:44 England should move to the knockout stages of the T20 Women's World Cup in Australia, according to former head coach Mark Robinson. England should move to the knockout stages of the T20 Women's World Cup in Australia, according to former head coach Mark Robinson.

While they waited for their first game on Sunday, England could see how the atmosphere was created in Australia as the tournament began on Friday: the hosts and the headlines fell into a surprise defeat against India in the first game.

Brunt has been impressed by the coverage of the competition and believes that Cricket Australia's stated goal of a record sales final at the MCG with a capacity of 90,000, where Katy Perry will appear, seems a real possibility.

"You literally can't escape him (the tournament)," Brunt said. "You walk down the street and have these painted murals that advertise it. Watching television in your spare time is any other advertisement."

Singer Katy Perry will perform at the final of the T20 Women's World Cup at the MCG

"You can't escape, which is obviously brilliant. The fact that we have someone like Katy Perry opening and closing the day in the final, is something unheard of and something that every team wants to be part of."

"What Cricket Australia has done to promote this tournament has been fantastic. I can only imagine that they reach that goal of 90,000 now."

"Before, we all thought, how could that happen? But now it is quite clear that it really can. It's really exciting!

"That is the goal, to reach the final. You cannot ignore it, due to the exaggeration surrounding what will happen that day, but you cannot think too much about it: it must be somewhere behind your mind."

1:19 England Women coach Lisa Keightley says her relationship with Captain Heather Knight is flourishing. England Women coach Lisa Keightley says her relationship with Captain Heather Knight is flourishing.

Brunt's goal is to reach the final, while the newly appointed coach of the England women's team, Lisa Keightley, has stated that she is aiming for a run to the semifinals as a minimum goal.

Brunt says the new coach has accommodated himself brilliantly and added: "Lisa has been brilliant in her transition. She has been absolutely perfect.

"Everyone has connected well with her, as we think we would. She has been really relaxed, without any stress on Lisa's part."

0:40 Danni Wyatt says England Women head coach Lisa Keightley brings a calming influence to the team before her inaugural T20 World Cup match. Danni Wyatt says England Women head coach Lisa Keightley brings a calming influence to the team before her inaugural T20 World Cup match.

"She is very interested in you playing your own game, playing freely and everyone has taken it very well."

Watch England's inaugural T20 Women's World Cup match against South Africa, live at Sky Sports Cricket from 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.