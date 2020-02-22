Karl Dorrell's "leader,quot; will become the new CU Buffs soccer coach, according to a report

According to reports, there is a new clubhouse leader in the race to replace Mel Tucker, and he is running from outside the left field.

%MINIFYHTMLcf3e9e7e2ffa949ba4c85573fafeaa1a11% %MINIFYHTMLcf3e9e7e2ffa949ba4c85573fafeaa1a12%

Karl Dorrell, former CU assistant, former UCLA coach and current Miami Dolphins open receiver coach, "has become a favorite in the search for Colorado," Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports informed through a tweet Early Saturday afternoon.

Dorrell, 56, has not been a head coach since he served a five-year period since 2003-07 with the Bruins, where he recorded a record of 35-27, 24-18 at the time Pac-10.

The California native and former UCLA student had two periods as a Buffs assistant, working as an open receiver coach under Bill McCartney from 1992-93 and as an offensive coordinator / wide receiver coach for Rick Neuheisel from 1995-98.

"Many coaches involved in the work have been told that they are not getting it," Thamel tweeted. "No deal has been made yet."

CU reportedly interviewed former USC and Washington coach Steve Sarkisian, former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach Bret Bielema, Air Force coach Troy Calhoun and interim coach Darrin Chiaverini, among others, in recent days . It is still unclear when CU will announce a permanent successor to Tucker, who left for Michigan State on February 11 after only 14 months at work, becoming the first CU coach with a single one-time charge from Bud Davis in 1962 .