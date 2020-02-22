Kandi Burruss shines in a new family portrait with As and Baby Blaze: Todd Tucker's little clan shines

At the end of November, the Real Atlanta Housewives Star Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, announced to the whole world that they had welcomed a second child together.

The couple delighted their sponsors by finally sharing an adorable photo of their baby, Blaze Tucker, who was born as a family substitute.

This week, the Xscape singer and businesswoman made hearts melt by posting some adorable baby photos on social media.

The photos showed Kandi lovingly hugging her little daughter and her son, Ace, while smiling for the camera.

Fans are shocked by the fact that baby Blaze looks a lot like his mother.

One person said: “He is a big boy now ought. Did you think Riley was your twin? Wow. Blaze is your twin 😍😍😍 Blaze is your twin !!! She already has the facial expressions down … A linda 😘 ".

Another commenter revealed: "There it was, I thought Riley had your face … laddyyy Blaze is a miniature of you 😂😍😂😍😂".

This sponsor shared: “Wow, so Ace looks like dad and Blaze looks like mom. Beautiful babies and beautiful family ❤️❤️ ".

A social media user wrote: “Omg. She is a doll All of you cute too. "She looks like Todd's daughter, Kayla."

This commentator declared: “Ace went from being a child to an older brother in a short time. Two beautiful babies.

In a recent interview, Tucker's wife was excited to talk about the fact that some people in her family criticized her for using a substitute.

She confessed: "One of my family members mentioned:" Well, don't you think you're going to join her? "And that only hurt my feelings. I didn't say anything, but it hurt my feelings. Overall, I think people have to be a little more sensitive when that issue arises. I still get a little sensitive about it."

She continued to reveal: "Some people don't even know their surrogate mother, but for me, it was as if I wanted to know who is carrying my baby." We communicate regularly, and through that, we became friends. It was a very selfless act he did for us. "

He concluded by saying: "The African-American community, we are not so open about things like that," he said. "Therefore, we don't have so many people to share their experience. It's not that I had many friends I could say to him:" Oh, yes, they did this. "

Burruss and Tucker are the happy parents of baby Blaze and Ace. Burruss is also the mother of a 17-year-old daughter named Riley, and Tucker has an adult / 22-year-old daughter named Kaela.



