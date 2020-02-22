Justin Bieber's movie & # 39; Cupid & # 39; gets the director of & # 39; Best showman & # 39; as a producer

%MINIFYHTML88a080a15afc49e922b0429dd76e20eb11% %MINIFYHTML88a080a15afc49e922b0429dd76e20eb12%

It is confirmed that Michael Gracey will serve as one of the executive producers of an animated film in which the singer's voice & # 39; Yummy & # 39; It will be the main character.

"The best showman"director Michael Gracey has signed for co-executive of production Justin Biebernext animated movie "Cupid".

The project, in which the creator of hits "Yummy" will give voice to the famous god of love, will be written by Black List veteran Mike Vukadinovich, who joins the previously announced director Pete Candeland, and now Gracey has also been added to the line behind the scenes. -above.

"The incorporation of Michael Gracey and Mike Vukadinovich, who have collaborated closely with our talented director Pete Candeland, creates the perfect team to bring the epic story of Cupid and Psyche to life," shares the president and co-founder of Mythos Studios, David Maisel. a declaration.

Mythos Studios was formed in 2018 by Justin manager Scooter Braun and Maisel, the founding president of Marvel Studios.