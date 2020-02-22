Judicial note requested by Harvey Weinstein Jurors can spell "bad news,quot; for the producer in disgrace

Legal experts revealed on page six that the recently created note for the judge in the legal battle of Harvey Weinstein may indicate a jury deadlock or potentially "bad news,quot; for the previously powerful movie producer. In addition, the note could be a sign that jurors are ignoring the judge's instructions.

Reportedly, the jury of the Manhattan Supreme Court cannot analyze rape and sexual assault charges against Weinstein unless they first reach a verdict on predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum life sentence in a federal prison .

A defense attorney, Mark Bederow, and the former Manhattan prosecutor said that if they have a verdict on the less severe charges but are blocked by the most serious predatory assault charges, it could mean that Harvey is considered guilty by the jury.

Michael Bachner, another former Manhattan prosecutor, agreed with Bederow, arguing that the jury's note could mean that Harvey Weinstein is in trouble. On the other hand, Todd Spodek, the legal advisor of Anna Sorokin, said the jury could be confused about how they should carry out their deliberations.

Spodek added that sometimes the verdict sheet can be so complicated that even experienced lawyers cannot understand it. He said he could lead to a "runaway jury," explaining that they could completely ignore the instructions of Judge James Burkes on how to proceed in the case.

As previously reported, the jury presiding over the case of sexual assault of the Manhattan Supreme Court of Harvey Weinstein asked to listen again to the testimony of Annabella Sciorra, who claims she was raped in the winter of 1993-1994.

Annabella, who used to work as an actress on the legendary television show The Sopranos, said Harvey broke into her home one night with the intention of having sex with her. The actress said she said "no,quot; and wanted him to stop, but he continued anyway.

Ad

Later, after she talked about what happened to him, Weinstein allegedly told her that that was what all "Catholic girls would say." Weinstein was charged with assault by Jessica Mann and Mimi Haleyi as well.



Post views:

0 0