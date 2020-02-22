Judge blocks transfer of patients with Travis AFB coronavirus to Orange County – Up News Info San Francisco

FAIRFIELD (Up News Info SF) – A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on Friday to block the transfer of up to 50 confirmed coronavirus patients from Travis Air Force Base to Costa Mesa in Orange County.

Federal court documents filed on Friday indicate that the federal government planned to transfer patients from the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield to the former Fairview Development Center on Sunday or Monday.

%MINIFYHTMLffea70226210dbe64bc65220f9dffadc13% %MINIFYHTMLffea70226210dbe64bc65220f9dffadc14%

On Thursday night, officials from the city of Costa Mesa began to hear about the plan from the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC to move between 30 and 50 patients to state lands.

%MINIFYHTMLffea70226210dbe64bc65220f9dffadc15% %MINIFYHTMLffea70226210dbe64bc65220f9dffadc16%

Some of the patients are from the Diamond Princess cruise ship from which more than 300 US citizens were removed on Monday.

Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley said the city was surprised to learn that the Fairview Development Center was being considered for a group of patients who tested positive for coronavirus, and city leaders filed a court order to block the transfer in an effort to protect residents.

CONTINUE ON Up News Info THE: Federal judge allows Costa Mesa to block the transfer of coronavirus patients