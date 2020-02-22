Juancho Hernangomez of Minnesota offers "unconditional love,quot; to Nuggets; Malik Beasley adopts a "commercial,quot; approach – Up News Info

Hours before the Nuggets strangled the Trail Blazers on February 4, just two days before the NBA exchange deadline, coach Michael Malone called Juancho Hernangomez to his office.

%MINIFYHTML3bc01b8649d1f81649c09b780e78402111% %MINIFYHTML3bc01b8649d1f81649c09b780e78402112%

Malone knew that an exchange was imminent and told Hernangomez that he didn't want him to play because an injury could reduce his chance for a new opportunity in Minnesota.

"And I told him:" The best way for me to get out of Denver is to fight for a victory, "Hernangomez recalled on Saturday, a day before returning to the Pepsi Center." It was for me like the big goodbye. "

Hernangomez said he pressured Malone and Nuggets president Tim Connelly and finally persuaded them to allow him to play. He finished with seven points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes in his last game with the Nuggets.

At one point, knowing that he was probably playing his last game with the franchise that selected him, Hernangomez put his arm around Malik Beasley near the center court. The two arrived in the league together as part of the 2016 Denver draft class. Shortly after the game reports appeared that they were headed to Minnesota, along with Jarred Vanderbilt, as part of a four-team exchange that gave the Nuggets a first-round pick and several role players.

On Saturday, Hernangomez was effusive in praising the organization of the Nuggets, from the Kroenkes, the main office, Malone and their fans.

"Denver fans always cheer me up, even in difficult times when I get on or start," said Hernangomez. “That was an unconditional love for me. … I love them."

Beasley, who led Minnesota in scoring with 23.3 points per game since joining them, kept the entire business on Saturday afternoon at a local high school gym.

When asked if there would be nostalgia to see his former team, Beasley objected.

"No, naturally, I'm just ready to play, ready to improve, no matter what team it is," Beasley said. "It's a business, so to speak. It's not about personal life or anything like that. It's just a strict business. That's how you should take it."

Despite not having much play time this season, Hernangomez had a decidedly more optimistic reflection.

"Only the opportunity, the confidence," he said. "Denver has a lot of good players now. My third year I played a lot and this year I didn't have the chance. I don't blame anyone. I don't blame the coach. … I love coach Malone. He told me before they changed me, he told me that I wanted to be changed to get the chance because he cares about me. "

In four games with the Timberwolves, Hernangomez has averaged 15.5 points in 29 minutes with more than 52 percent from the 3-point range. In his third game, he had a double double double of 16 points and 12 rebounds. Hernangomez could not have been more genuine in reflecting on his mandate in Denver.

"I am the man I am because Denver, because (of the organization), all teammates, all coaches," said Hernangomez. "I just want to (say) thank you all for making my dream come true, give the opportunity to a child who dreamed of the NBA, make him believe and make it happen."